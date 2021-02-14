Nation Politics 14 Feb 2021 Congress will never ...
Nation, Politics

Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power in Assam: Rahul

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2021, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 8:06 pm IST
He also added, Assam needs a chief minister from their 'own people' who will listen to their issues and try to resolve them
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Sivasagar: Accusing the BJP and RSS of dividing Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party will protect every principle of the Assam Accord and will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power in the state.

Addressing his first public rally in Assam ahead of the assembly elections due in March-April, Gandhi said that the state needs its "own chief minister" who will listen to the voice of the people and not one who listens only to Nagpur and Delhi.

 

"The Assam Accord has brought peace and it is the protector of the state. I and my party workers will protect each principle of the Accord. There will not be a single deviation from it," he said.

Gandhi said illegal immigration is an issue in Assam and exuded confidence that the people of the state have the capability to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Alleging that BJP and RSS are trying to divide the state on the issue of Assam Accord, he said, "If Assam is divided, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be affected, but the people of Assam and the rest of India will be affected."

 

Talking about the controversial CAA, the senior Congress leader said that if his party comes to power in the state, the law will not be implemented under any circumstance.

All party leaders, including Gandhi, were seen wearing 'Gamocha' (Assamese scarf), where symbolically the CAA word was crossed, giving a message against the controversial law.

Gandhi said Assam needs a chief minister from their "own people" who will listen to their issues and try to resolve them.

"Remote control can operate a TV but not a CM. The current CM listens to Nagpur and Delhi. If Assam gets a CM like this again, it will not benefit the people. The youths need a CM who will give jobs to them," he said.

 

Taking a dig at the prime minister, the Union home minister and "businessmen close to them", Gandhi said, "I have devised a new slogan for Assam -- Hum do, humare do; Assam ke liye humare aur do, aur sab kuch loot lo."

He alleged that natural resources and PSUs in the state are being "sold off" to two leading businessmen of the country.

Gandhi also accused the Modi government of "looting" public money during the COVID-19 pandemic and waiving huge amounts of loans of his "two businessmen friends".

 

He said that the Congress government under the leadership of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had brought peace to Assam by ending the era of violence.

The Assam Accord provides for the detection and deportation of all illegal immigrants, who have entered the country after 1971 and living in the state, irrespective of their religion.

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

 

Anti-CAA protesters in the state say that the law violates the provisions of the Assam Accord.

...
Tags: the citizenship (amendment) act, bjp party, bjp rss, congress leader rahul gandhi, union home minister amit shah, prime minister narendra modi, tarun gogoi, rahul gandhi accuses bjp and rss
Location: India, Assam


Latest From Nation

The corpses of three victims were retrieved from the tunnel, where at least 30 people are thought to have been trapped by mud and rocks (Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

First bodies recovered from Indian flood disaster tunnel

Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the

21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit'

The scene at the accident site was heart-rendering as the dead bodies were stuck in the mangled minibus. (Image credit : Twitter/ANI)

Fourteen killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Kurnool district

. As only 15 gram panchayats saw unanimous elections, polling was held for 293 gram panchayats in the second phase. — Representational image

Panchayat polls: No untoward incident reported from Anantpur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Kerela NCP MLA Mani C Kappan (Facebook/Mani C Kappan)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)

Modi to launch 3 big ticket plans in West Bengal

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic Dewaxing Unit, at the Haldia Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation, built at Rs 1019 crores to help augment the lubricant production. (Photo:PTI)

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in disputed Kotia region

The voters were seen in a long queue in the morning to cast their votes even after efforts by Potangi block development officer (BDO) and tehsildar to convince the villagers not to participate in the electoral process.

Haryana Home Minister Vij directs officers to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

The announcement on religious conversion had come days after the Uttar Pradesh government cleared a draft ordinance against conversion through force or fraudulent means (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham