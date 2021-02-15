BJP activists gearing up for Kadapa municipal polls

KADAPA: Kadapa district leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met at their party office in Ravindranagar here on Sunday to chalk out their strategy for the forthcoming Kadapa Municipal Corporation elections.

The meeting took place following indications that the State Election Commission will conduct municipal polls throughout the state soon after completion of the ongoing gram panchayat elections.

BJP state leader Bandi Prabhakar alleged that certain police officials are threatening to file cases against their activists at grassroots levels for discouraging them from participating in local body elections. He said they will lodge a complaint with the State Election Commission in this regard.

Prabhakar asked authorities to relieve such officers from their electoral responsibilities and post honest staff to ensure free, fair and impartial elections. None of the candidates who want to compete at the division level need be afraid, he said, assuring that BJP will stand by them if they faced any problem. He alleged that some ruling party leaders are also intimidating potential candidates of BJP.

The party leader said Kadapa city has not witnessed any development during the two-year rule of YSR Congress party. He demanded that the state government release a white paper on funds spent by it on development of Kadapa city. He maintained that most of the expenditure incurred is from out of funds extended by the central government under various schemes.

The meeting was attended by former deputy mayor Arifullah, BJP leader Venkata Subbareddy, apart from other city leaders.