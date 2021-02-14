 LIVE !  :  The doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. — AFP Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose
 
Nation Politics 14 Feb 2021 81.67% vote in AP Ph ...
Nation, Politics

81.67% vote in AP Phase 2 panchayat elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 14, 2021, 4:09 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 4:09 am IST
Prakasam district registered the highest poll percentage of 86.60 while Srikakulam district the lowest 72.87 percent
Polling was held for 2,786 sarpanch and 20,817 ward members’ posts against total 3,328 sarpanch and 33,570 ward member seats, as some of them were either elected unanimously or no nominations were filed at certain places. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)
 Polling was held for 2,786 sarpanch and 20,817 ward members’ posts against total 3,328 sarpanch and 33,570 ward member seats, as some of them were either elected unanimously or no nominations were filed at certain places. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: The Phase II gram panchayat polls on Saturday passed off peacefully with just a few stray incidents. A large number of voters turned out to exercise their franchise, with the average poll percentage recorded being of 81.67.

Polling began sluggishly at 6.30 am but picked up momentum from 10.30 am onwards.

 

Serpentine queues could be seen at some polling stations in the state. Police personnel were seen helping aged and the differently-abled persons in casting their votes.

According to State Election Commission authorities, polling was held for 2,786 sarpanch and 20,817 ward members’ posts against total 3,328 sarpanch and 33,570 ward member seats, as some of them were either elected unanimously or no nominations were filed at certain places.

The state’s average poll percentage registered was 10.48 at 8:30 a.m., 37.67 at 10:30 a.m., 64.89 at 12:30 p.m., 76.11 at 2:30 p.m. and 81.67 on completion of voting at 3.30 pm.

 

Prakasam district registered the highest poll percentage of 86.60 while Srikakulam district the lowest 72.87 percent.

Poll percentages registered in other districts include: Vizianagaram 82, Visakhapatnam 84.94, East Godavari 82.86, West Godavari 81.75, Krishna 84.12, Guntur 85.51, Nellore 78.04, Kadapa 80.47, Kurnool 80.76, Anantapur 84.65 and Chittoor 77.20.

Interestingly, AP’s average poll percentage during Phase 1 on February 9 too was 81.67, with Krishna district registering the highest at 85.06 percent polling and Srikakulam the lowest 75.77 percent.

 

Director general of police Goutam Sawang said though the turnout of voters was relatively higher than Phase 1 polls, the number of untoward incidents reported was very less, as they had taken all necessary security measures.

47,000 security personnel, including 57 platoons of APSP personnel, 20 companies of CRPF personnel and nearly 41,000 civil police had been deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of polls all over the state.

Sawang thanked voters for casting their vote in a peaceful manner.

...
Tags: ap phase 2 gram panchayat polls, gram panchayat elections in ap, phase 2 gram panchayat polls in ap, gram panchayat poll voter turn out
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The civil supplies minister has also filed a privilege notice against the state election commissioner with assembly speaker Thammineni Seetharam for issuing a gag order against him. (Photo: DC)

SEC directs Krishna SP to file case against minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the Opposition leaders were alleging that the TRS government has taken up massive irrigation project like Kaleshwaram only to earn money. (Photo: Twitter @Gandraofficial)

KLIP reached drought-prone areas of Telangana: Gandra Venkataramana

The voters were seen in a long queue in the morning to cast their votes even after efforts by Potangi block development officer (BDO) and tehsildar to convince the villagers not to participate in the electoral process.

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in disputed Kotia region

The CM’s birthday falls on February 17, in the middle of the membership drive, and party leaders expect to put up a big show to highlight the event. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Telangana districts abuzz with ‘KCR Cup’ sporting events



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF

Kerela NCP MLA Mani C Kappan (Facebook/Mani C Kappan)

Farmers would have died even while staying back home: Haryana minister

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal (Facebook/Jai Prakash Dalal)

Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee (Image Source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

The right to protest cannot be anytime, anywhere: SC

Observing that democracy and dissent go hand in hand, the apex court had said constitutional scheme comes with the right to protest and express dissent, but with an obligation towards certain duties. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham