Pawan Kalyan’s moves will not impact BJP: Kishen Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party leader G. Kishen Reddy on Tuesday came out against actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan by saying that he has no acting talents but wants to shine in politics with the help of media. Mr Reddy said that Pawan’s moves will not impact the BJP in the state.

Addressing a media conference, Mr Reddy said that Pawan Kalyan got fame and name only due to his elder brother Chiranjeevi and added that it is funny to watch his facial expressions in media on various issues.

The BJP leader said that the party core committee would meet on Wednesday to chalk out various programmes in the state as part of strengthening the party, including conducting padayatras across the state by party leaders. He said that it is quite disheartening to know that there is total collapse of administration and stalling of all developmental, welfare activities for the people under the TRS rule.

Mr Reddy said that there is crisis in each and every sector in the state, especially on health and medical care in rural areas.