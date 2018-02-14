Kamal Haasan to register his party's name and symbol

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had recently announced his foray into electoral politics, is expected to meet the Election Commission officials to register his party's name and symbol.

The 63-year-old actor has sought a meeting with EC authorities either tomorrow or the day after. The Election Commission is yet to confirm the appointment.

Also, Mr. Haasan is expected to begin his Nalai Namadhe campaign from the residence of former President and Bharat Ratna, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, in Rameswaram from February 21. He would announce the name of his new party on that day.