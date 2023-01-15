  
Naidu doing dramas to seek people’s attention: Andhra Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy underlined that Naidu did not develop even his own Kuppam constituency despite being the CM for 14 years. (File Photo: DC)
 Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy underlined that Naidu did not develop even his own Kuppam constituency despite being the CM for 14 years. (File Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy accused Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of foul-mouthing ruling YSRC party even on the festival day as part of his drama to gain sympathy from public.

He maintained that whether early elections or general elections, YSRC will sweep the next polls following enormous development works done and welfare schemes implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The minister underlined that Naidu did not develop even his own Kuppam constituency despite being the CM for 14 years. He pointed out that if, as claimed, Naidu has developed his constituency, why would there be any need for CM Jagan to distribute 20,000 house site pattas in Kuppam.

Ramachandra Reddy maintained the Chief Minister has upgraded Kuppam into a revenue division to ensure its development.

Referring to Punganur, the minister said police had to file cases against Telugu Desam-sponsored rowdies, who created anarchy in the area, with several of the injured requiring hospitalisation.

