Naidu slams Jagan, burns GO No1 in Bhogi bonfire

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam (TD) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Saturday by burning copies of the Government Order (GO) banning public meetings on roads in the Bhogi fire. He said, “If Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has the support of the police, I have the support of five crore people of the state.”

Extending Sankranti greetings to all the Telugus in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana besides those across the globe, Naidu as a mark of protest burnt a copy of GO No. 1 in the traditional bonfire of Bhogi at Naravaripalle in Chittoor district, his native place.

Later, addressing the gathering, Naidu said, “The lives of the Telugus are of utmost importance and should be viewed first before and after the emergence of the TD. Though it was the great Late Potti Sriramulu who achieved the Telugu State, it was Late N.T. Rama Rao who brought respect to them.”

Deploring that all sections of people were suffering in the YSRC government, Naidu stated that there was an urgent need for the cycle to complete and TD should come back to power in view of welfare of the public. He lamented that the condition of the state was such that people have started thinking ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’.

“If Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has the support of the police I have the support of five crore people of the state,” Naidu said and made it clear that his fight is not for personal gains but only for welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.