  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Jan 2023 Entirely possible fo ...
Nation, Politics

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:37 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 10:37 am IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)
 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Kozhikode: It will be “impossible” for the BJP to replicate its 2019 electoral triumph in 2024, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said, adding it is “conceivable” that the ruling party can lose “50 seats” in the Lok Sabha.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival here on Friday, said while he concedes the BJP's dominance, it is also a fact that they have lost many states and them losing the central government is not impossible.

“If you look at how well they (the BJP) did in 2019, they have essentially had every seat in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan; or all but one seat in Bihar, MP (Madhya Pradesh), Maharashtra; and 18 seats in Bengal.

“Now, all of those results are impossible to replicate and the BJP dropping below the majority in 2024 is entirely possible,” Tharoor argued during a session titled 'India@75: A walk through the Democratic Institutions'.

Terming the Pulwama attacks and the Balakot strike, which he said led to a “tremendous wave” at the last minute -- a “freak” that won't be repeated in 2024 -- the 66-year-old said a drop of 50 seats for the BJP and gain for the opposition parties is entirely “conceivable”.

However, on the important question of whether the opposition parties, which Tharoor predicts will trump the BJP from its majority position, will stay together is something that he said is “impossible to answer”.

“If the BJP is at 250 and the others are at 290... will those 290 agree or would the BJP be able to pick 20 here and 10 there from parties that want favours from the central government of the day and then form the government. We don't know,” he stated.

The BJP won 303 seats out of 543 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while the Congress only managed 52.

Talking about challenges that India faces after 75 years of Independence, Tharoor, who despite admitting that dynasticism in a democracy is a “challenge”, said those singling out his party should also look around the country.

He argued that with the sole exception of the “Communists and the BJP”, ironically on the polar end of the political spectrum, every party seems to have dynastic politics.

“When we point the finger and say the 'Congress dynasty'... you look around the country and what you see Mulayam Singh (Yadav) is succeeded by his son, Lalu Prasad Yadav is succeeded by his son, Karunanidhi is succeeded by his son, Bal Thackeray is succeeded by his son, Sharad Pawar... he is very much there but his heir apparent is his daughter and his nephew,” he added.

Billed as one of Asia's biggest literature meets, the Kerala Literature Festival is hosting an eclectic mix of literary and culture icons ranging from Nobel laureates, Booker Prize-winning writers, senior politicians to historians, film personalities, diplomats and artists.

The list of speakers include 2022 Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka, Nobel laureates Ada Yonath and Abhijit Banerjee, American Indologist Wendy Doniger, actor Kamal Haasan, children's author Sudha Murty and veteran singer Usha Uthup.

...
Tags: indian national congress, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Latest From Nation

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Twitter/@hd_kumaraswamy)

JD(S) will grow beyond old Mysuru and get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy

Vande Bharat express from Secunderabad to Vizag which will be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th January, parked at the Secunderabad Railway station with heavy security. (DC Image/Gandhi)

PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise

he number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,983, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. — Representational Image/PTI

India logs 179 Covid cases in a day, active caseload declines by 30



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

State, Central governments trying to dissolve local bodies: Congress

Former minister and Congress’ Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu speaks to the media. (Photo: Twitter)

MP Santokh Chaudhary suffers cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, dies

A file photo of Santokh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, who died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. (Image: Lok Sabha)

BJP alleges Gandhi family 'most corrupt family' in Indian politics

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (ANI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra not to project Rahul as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

File photo of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->