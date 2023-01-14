  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 14 Jan 2023 CPI(M), Congress to ...
Nation, Politics

CPI(M), Congress to jointly contest Tripura elections

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:58 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 10:58 am IST
AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar
 AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar

Agartala: The CPI(M) and Congress have announced that they will fight the Tripura assembly elections together, in a major shake-up in the political arena of the northeastern state, where the two parties were considered arch-rivals.

The announcement was made after AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar held a meeting with CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Friday evening. Left Front convener Narayan Kar was also present at the meeting.

“A state Congress team will sit with the CPI(M) state secretary to formulate a strategy and finalise the seat sharing. We will fight together in the assembly elections,” Kumar told reporters.

Assembly polls are due in Tripura this year.

Choudhury said both the CPI(M) and Congress have started    discussions with “an open mind” to fulfill the people's aspirations and defeat the BJP, which has been “destroying the constitutional order” in the state for the past five years.

“The number of seats is not important, but defeat of the saffron party is the main agenda,” he said.

Choudhury said his party is also in talks with Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Debbarma.

The announcement marks a tectonic shift in the state's political landscape, as the Congress was the main opposition to the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled Tripura for 25 years before being routed by the BJP in 2018.

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, said that an alliance between the CPI(M) and the Congress would augur well for it.

“Earlier, they used to maintain cozy relations covertly, and now it will be in the open. In fact, the CPI(M) had ruled for so long because of its understanding with the Congress,” BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

...
Tags: tripura assembly elections, indian national congress


Latest From Nation

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Twitter/@hd_kumaraswamy)

JD(S) will grow beyond old Mysuru and get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy

Vande Bharat express from Secunderabad to Vizag which will be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th January, parked at the Secunderabad Railway station with heavy security. (DC Image/Gandhi)

PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise

he number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,983, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. — Representational Image/PTI

India logs 179 Covid cases in a day, active caseload declines by 30



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lakshadweep MP disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory, was disqualified on Saturday by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

State, Central governments trying to dissolve local bodies: Congress

Former minister and Congress’ Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu speaks to the media. (Photo: Twitter)

MP Santokh Chaudhary suffers cardiac arrest during Bharat Jodo Yatra, dies

A file photo of Santokh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, who died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. (Image: Lok Sabha)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->