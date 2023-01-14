  
Nation, Politics

Hyderabad Congress to catch votes with cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 14, 2023, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:50 am IST
“We have plans to make the abhiyan a massive success. We will go ahead with our plans for cricket tournament, apart from other programmes, HDCC president Sameer Waliullah. (Photo: Facebook)
Hyderabad: In its bid to attract youth to its fold, the Congress has contemplated innovative measures, including organising cricket tournaments, as part of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ campaign.

Apart from medical camps and street corner meetings, the Hyderabad District Congress Committee (HDCC) will be conducting cricket tournaments in the municipal divisions, particularly AIMIM strongholds, in the Old City.

As the district presidents could have lengthy discussions with AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, they are waiting for his next visit to the city, beginning on January 21. The leaders are hopeful of having full-fledged discussions on local issues with him.

“We have plans to make the abhiyan a massive success. We will go ahead with our plans for cricket tournament, apart from other programmes, from January 26,” HDCC president Sameer Waliullah told Deccan Chronicle 

According to Waliullah, cricket has the potential to attract youth. Gradually, the party would be able to penetrate into areas where other parties are strong, he explained.

Once Thakre announces division, booth and block-level committees, DCCs will have a clear idea about taking forward the campaign.

“Based on the inputs received during 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' we will formulate a strategy to strengthen the party in the city," he added.

