Nation Politics 14 Jan 2023 BJP's two day l ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's two day long national executive meet to begin from Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:01 am IST
BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: The two-day long national executive meeting of the BJP will begin on January 16 in the national capital, which could see the meet endorsing the extension of national president J.P. Nadda's term, which is ending on January 20. The meeting will also see deliberations on organisational issues, including the planning for the impending Assembly elections in nine states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending the national executive meeting.

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram are among the states that will be going to the polls this year. The BJP's performance in these states will have an impact on the parliamentary elections as well. With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party top brass could also assign tasks for the party leaders and cadre.

The national executive is also expected to pass resolutions on political and economic situations, and on foreign policy, with a special mention about India's G-20 presidency. The meeting could also see the BJP leadership giving a mantra on how to win the 160 parliamentary seats that the party's assessment shows could be problematic during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, Mr Modi will likely also hold a road show. While Mr Nadda will give the inaugural speech, Mr Modi is likely to give the valedictory address.

The BJP leadership will also assess the poll preparedness of its organisational units in states where Assembly polls are slated this year.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), jp nadda, 2024 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


