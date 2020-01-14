Nation Politics 14 Jan 2020 Deepika Padukone sho ...
Nation, Politics

Deepika Padukone should hire me: Ramdev

ANI
Published Jan 14, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 2:59 pm IST
Several BJP leaders questioned the support extended by Padukone. While, the Congress threw their weight behind the actress for her stand.
Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)
 Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month. (Photo: File)

Indore: Yoga guru Ramdev has said that Deepika Padukone should hire persons like him for offering correct advice, days after the actress had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi following the violence at the campus earlier this month.

"Deepika Padukone needs to study about political, social and cultural issues. She should understand more about our country. Only after gaining knowledge, she should take decisions. I feel she should have persons like Swami Ramdev for correct advice," Ramdev said at an event here on Monday.

 

On January 7, Padukone joined the protest at JNU after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods on January 5.

Several BJP leaders questioned the support extended by Padukone. On the other hand, the Congress threw their weight behind the actress for her stand.

...
Tags: deepika padukone, caa, jun, chapaak, ramdev baba
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore


Latest From Nation

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Navy chief Adm Karambir Singh confers with Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat during the launch of an 'Application for Grant of Permission for Aerial Photography/Remote Sensing Survey', in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Navy chief asks veterans to correct myths about services on social media



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala takes war against CAA to Supreme Court

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting at Kerala House in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative pleas filed by 2 death row convicts

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC asks cops to seize WhatsApp group members' phone linked to JNU attack

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. (Photo: File)

'Take money from Congress but vote for me': Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked people to take money from Congress leaders and vote for his party in the upcoming municipal elections in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham