3 soldiers killed, 1 missing as Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche. The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers.
Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said.

The sources said five soldiers were trapped under the avalanche. The Army launched rescue operations and traced four of the soldiers.

 

While three of them were declared dead, another was injured and is being treated at a local military facility, the sources said. Efforts are on to trace one missing soldier.

...
