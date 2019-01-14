search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Unhappy Congmen set for revenge? BJP sees chance

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 14, 2019, 5:57 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 5:57 am IST
The majority of the MLAs are from Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka region.
Ramesh Jarkiholi
 Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: Disgruntled Congress MLAs seem set on taking revenge against the party for not giving ministerial berths or plum boards and corporation posts. Fishing in these troubled waters is the opposition BJP which is believed to be making a serious attempt to woo these disgruntled MLAs to bring down the JD(S) Congress coalition government in Karnataka, with insiders aiming to bring down the government after Sankranti.

The majority of the MLAs are from Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka region. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry is one of a number of Congress MLAs who helped the BJP to tap the disgruntled MLAs.

 

One report suggests that at least 12 MLA have been placed at  different destinations outside Karnataka and that they could take a decision on the next move sometime this week.    

As soon as the number crosses the figure of 15, all the MLAs may resign from the Assembly membership.

This time the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to have taken extra care not to divulge the strategy to bring down the government. Surprisingly, party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa has been kept out of the operation.

Sources associated with one of the disgruntled MLA told Deccan Chronicle that if their plan came through this week, the MLAs would first send their resignation letters to Governor Vajubhai Vala so that he could take cognizance of it and ask Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

Once the coalition government falls, the central government may step in either to form a Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka or keep the assembly under suspended animation so that the Bharatiya Janata Party could think of forming the government after the Lok Sabha elections.

If 16 MLA resigned as planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party, then the house strength would come down to 208 and at that moment, the Bharatiya Janata Party with 104 members in the house, could stake claim to form the government.

Interestingly, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who was notified of this development, reportedly refused to make any moves to step in to save his own government.

Transport minister D.C.Tamanna's statement about the the current political situation in the state reflected Mr Kumaraswamy's mood. Sources in the Janata Dal (Secular) said that the chief minister suspected that the hand of coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah who he believes may have hatched a plot against his government, and that's why he was holding back from bringing it to the Congress high command's attention, to step in and save his government.

...
Tags: ramesh jarkiholi, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
 

Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four

Dhoni on Saturday made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India's 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs

The 37-year-old now joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Sourav Ganguly (11, 221 runs), Rahul Dravid (10,768 runs) and Virat Kohli (10,232 runs) in the elite list. (Photo: AP)
 

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

Compass needles point towards the north magnetic pole, a point which has crept unpredictably from the coast of northern Canada a century ago to the middle of the Arctic Ocean, moving towards Russia.
 

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

Suning announced on Friday that it would start selling the 64GB iPhone XR for 5,699 yuan, 800 yuan ($118.46) less than the device’s sticker price in China. It is also selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 8 for 3,899 yuan, a 1,200 yuan discount.
 

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

In 2020, Apple will fully switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘One to defeat Shiv Sena is yet to be born’: Sena chief's jibe at Amit Shah

Uddhav Thackeray said, 'I have heard words like 'patak denge' from someone. One who will trounce the Shiv Sena is yet to be born.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

TN CM rejects accusations against him in Kodanad break-in case

‘This (charge) is completely contrary to facts and there is no iota of truth in it,’ said CM K Palaniswami. (Photo: File)

SP, BSP came together for their survival, they cannot take on Modi alone: BJP

‘Elections are not about mathematics but chemistry,’ Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said. (Photo: ANI | File)

SP-BSP divide UP among themselves, say alliance with Congress 'pointless'

Akhilesh, Mayawati address joint press conference officially announcing their 'mahagathbandhan.' (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah to address party cadre in Delhi today

BJP president Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham