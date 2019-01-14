TRS attracts cadres of other parties

Hyderabad: After the debacle in the Assembly polls, party cadres of the Congress, BJP and other Opposition parties are eyeing the ruling party.

Recently, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao advised the party MLAs and senior leaders to keep in touch with the cadres of the Opposition parties to strengthen the party at the grass root level in view of the Panchayat polls as well as the general elections.

Mr Rama Rao instructed the MLAs and party leaders to see that each party worker covers 10 houses to draw the voters to the poll booth during the elections of the gram panchayat, which will come as an advantage in the Lok Sabha elections for safe and smooth booth management.

Keeping in view his instructions, the party MLAs and leaders are busy attracting the Opposition cadres who are distressed by the defeat in the elections. Recently, more than 200 workers of the Congress belonging to the Nagarjunasagar joined the TRS in the presence of Mr Rama Rao in Telangana Bhavan and on Sunday, Congress and BJP were admitted into the ruling party in the presence of former minister Jagadish Reddy.

A few party workers of the Congress from Kamareddy also joined the party on Sunday. In Adilabad, about 200 Congress workers joined the TRS in the presence of former minister Indrakaran Reddy.