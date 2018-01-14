search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TRS ready for polls any time, says KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH VM KRISHNA RAO
Published Jan 14, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Mr Rama Rao said the TRS won't be caught off guard no matter when the elections are scheduled.
Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The TRS is ready for an election any time as it has fulfilled all the promises it made to the people, said IT minister K.T. Rama Rao even as he questioned if the BJP-led Central government has the courage to go for early elections as it has hinted.

In a brief interaction with reporters in the Secretariat on Saturday evening, Mr Rama Rao said the TRS won't be caught off guard no matter when the elections are scheduled. 

 

Reacting to allegations by Congress leaders against the TRS government on Power Purchase Agreements and awarding contracts for Bhadradri and Yadadri power stations, Mr Rama Rao said, “All these allegations have no substance... they just want to downplay the achievement of 24X7 free power supply to the agriculture sector by the TRS.” 

He challenged the Congress to approach the courts if it has any evidence of wrongdoing in the power purchase deals and said the government is ready for any discussion on the issue in the ensuing Assembly session.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, central government, trs government, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Parties ran away from debate: KT Rama Rao
TRS making Panchayati Raj defunct, says BJP


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Having hurt Bhuvi's confidence, Virat Kohli should drop himself if he fails: Sehwag

India made three changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul replacing Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma coming in for Bhuvneshwar, whose three-wicket burst in the first morning of the opening Test had rocked the hosts.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Zuckerberg loses 3.3 billion USD after Facebook newsfeed change

Zuckerberg, 33, who started Facebook in 2004 aged 19, still owns a 17 per stake in the company, which went public in 2012.
 

Two teens kill homeless Romanian man with meat cleaver 'because it was funny'

CCTV footage showed them later burning their clothes in a park to hide the evidence. (Representational Image)
 

Trump ‘faces Royal Wedding snub’ hours after pulling out of UK Embassy trip

Trump recently cancelled a planned visit to Britain next month blaming a "bad deal" on the new £750m US embassy. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK, Gauri throw grand bash for friend at Mannat, who’s who of Bollywood attend

Some of the pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's bash for Kaajal Anand in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Stephen Hawking dead, claim conspiracy theorists

According to Conspiracy Theorists, Professor Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985 - three years before the publication of his best-selling book A Brief History of Time. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sack Vijayabhaskar, T K Rajendran: M K Stalin

The affidavit states that the allegation that health minister C. Vijayabhaskar received a bribe of Rs 58 lakh was indeed true.

Direct mayor elections bill passed on last day in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Bills related to amendments to the tender transparency act and local authorities entertainment tax Act 2017 were also passed.

Chennai: Bill to double MLAs pay passed despite protest

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said if the DMK members wished they could donate their salary to the CM public relief fund.

We believe in secular India: AICC national convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi

AICC national convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi, Radhika Kera and Dinesh Gundurao at a press meet on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Quit, says RDPR minister HK Patil to top BJP leaders

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje addresses a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham