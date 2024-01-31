14 BRS Councillors of Narsampet Resign From Party

Warangal: BRS received a major shock in Narsampet municipality of Warangal district when 14 of its 18 councillors in the 24-member municipal council resigned from the party. The remaining six members of the council are from the Congress.

In a letter on Tuesday, they said they are resigning from the party owing to irresponsible behaviour of BRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy. The 14 councillors said they will also give up their councillors’ posts very soon.

Narsampet municipality has 24 wards of which the BRS party won 18 and Congress six. Over the past two years, a cold war has been going on between the municipal chairperson Gunti Rajini and vice chairman Munigala Venkat Reddy. On a number of occasions, heated arguments have taken place within the ruling BRS councillors during the council meetings.

With the tenure of the council ending in January 2025, 14 of the BRS councillors under the leadership of vice chairman Venkat Reddy decided to move a no-confidence motion against chairperson Rajini. In this regard, they submitted a representation to the district collector on January 2. Officials announced that the no-confidence motion will be taken up on Tuesday, January 30.

BRS Narsampet town president Venkatnarayana issued a whip on Monday, January 29, asking the party’s 18 members to be present for taking up the no-confidence motion on Tuesday.

However, chairperson Rajini and two councillors Mohammad Pasha (12th division) Darla Ramadevi (24th division) stayed away from the meeting. The six Congress members of the council had already decided not to participate in the meeting.

As per the rules, minimum 17 members of the 24-member council must be present for taking up the no-confidence motion. But with nine of the members, including six of Congress and Rajini, Pasha and Ramadevi, not being present at the meeting, officials announced that the no-confidence motion against municipal chairperson Rajini has been suspended due to lack of quorum.

Subsequently, 14 BRS councillors held a press conference in Narsampet town and released the letter announcing that they are resigning from the BRS party. Very soon, they would also be resigning as councillors, the letter added.