1,350 Nominations filed for Lok Sabha Polls in TS

HYDERABAD: Approximately 1,350 candidates from the Congress, BRS and BJP and independents filed their papers at 5 pm on Thursday, deadline for nominations for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Many independents filed nominations to draw the attention to their issues. No candidate from the transgenders filed their nominations.

Malkajgiri topped with 151 nominations including G. Narahari, an independent, who wanted to highlight that parties had unethically offered seats to candidates. Tamil Nadu-based Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which fights for Dalits issues, offered a seat to Anjaneyulu Manchiti to contest from Malkajgiri.

Number of Madiga community candidates filed nominations for Bhongir. An independent, G. Anil Kumar, said that parties had failed to offer seats to the community which he said had 50 lakh voters.

Ninety nominations were filed for the Nizamabad seat. Independent candidate Rapelly Srinivas said that he had entered the fray to raise voice for bidi workers.

Box: Total nominations filed (Approximately)



Malkajgiri-- 151

Bhongir-- 103

Karimnagar--89

Nizamabad--90

Nalgonda--114

Pedapalli-- 100

Secunderabad--60

Warangal--89

Medak-70

Khammam-72





