Work afoot for alternative to BJP before 2024 elections, says Akhilesh

Published Dec 13, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that an
“exercise” was under way to form an alternative to the present government before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Opposition leaders were working towards it.

Speaking to journalists, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that this was the need of the hour as inflation was at its peak, unemployment was increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Babasaheb Ambedkar were being “snatched away”.

“A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR Saheb are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak,” Mr Yadav said.

Mr Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh in the recent bypolls, on Monday took the oath as a member of the Lower House.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?” Mr Yadav asked.

“After five years you realised you need to call investors? What did you do for the past five years?” he asked.

The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, and general elections are due in 2024.

