Pawan Kalyan opts for Varahi in emerald green, ends vehicle colour row

The vehicle is now painted with emerald green and not olive green as was proposed earlier. (Image: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Setting at rest all criticism on the olive green colour of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s poll campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’, the Telangana transport authorities finally registered with a change in its colour.

The vehicle is categorised as ‘camper van for private use’, having facilities like bed, cooking equipment, wash room etc. It was registered with the transport department with the number TS 13 EX 8384 four days ago.

A tea stalls chain owner registered the vehicle in the name of his firm, The Hands Trading Private Limited, for the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Telangana deputy transport commissioner Papa Rao said, “The vehicle is registered in the category as camper van for private use equipped with several facilities. The vehicle’s colour is emerald green. There is no issue with the purpose of chassis also.”

Earlier, the colour of the vehicle had kicked up a row on the ground that vehicle painted with olive green colour is only meant for military use.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in a series of tweets asked whether he would be allowed to wear a shirt in olive green colour and even went to the extent of asking whether he should be allowed to breathe.

A war of words erupted between the Jana Sena and the ruling YSR Congress leaders on the usage of olive green colour while social media was also abuzz with photos of the vehicles including the camper van, a car and a bike painted in the same colour ever since Pawan Kalyan tweeted the trial run of his poll campaign vehicle a few days ago.