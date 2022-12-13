KCR to forge non-BJP alliance for 2024 poll battle

Hyderabad: After the inauguration of the BRS national office in New Delhi on Wednesday, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will begin the process of forming an alliance with non-BJP forces, involving both regional and national parties, to challenge the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rao, who has been camping in Delhi since Monday for the Rajashyamala Yagam and the inauguration of the BRS office on Wednesday, will hold meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday to discuss forming a front of regional and national parties opposing the BJP.

The CM will meet with leaders of farmers' associations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and other states to explain the BRS slogan "Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar" (this time, it’s the farmers' government at the Centre) and to discuss a strategy for accomplishing this goal.

During his meetings with non-BJP leaders, the CM will highlight the TRS government's pro-farmer policies in Telangana, and how they transformed Telangana, a drought-ridden region in undivided Andhra Pradesh, into a 'rice bowl of India’, competing with Punjab, in just eight years after the formation of the state in 2014.

The CM, along with a few MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, inspected the arrangements at the BRS office on Sardar Patel Road in New Delhi on Tuesday, as well as the progress of construction work on the BRS permanent office in Vasant Vihar, the foundation of which was laid in September 2021. The building is expected to be completed by June.

Speaking to the media, minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy stated that the CM would open the BRS office in Delhi on Wednesday at 12.37 pm. Prior to that, the CM and his family will perform the Rajashyamala Yagam. Minister K.T. Rama Rao and MLC K. Kavitha arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening with their families to participate in rituals.

According to party sources, the CM planned to convene a meeting of regional party leaders in January in Delhi to discuss forging an alternative alliance to the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be invited to the meeting, in addition to leaders of Left parties and other regional parties.