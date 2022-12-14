  
Nation Politics 13 Dec 2022 Kavitha's Telan ...
Nation, Politics

Kavitha's Telangana Jagruthi becomes "Bharat Jagruthi" to go national

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:10 am IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: On the back of the TRS renaming itself BRS to go nation, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Telangana Jagruthi has become Bharat Jagruthi and will expand its activities to all other states barring Telangana.

In Telangana, it will still function as Telangana Jagruthi, said Kavitha, who had had founded the organisation in 2005 in the midst of the statehood agitation.
Speaking to media at her residence here on Tuesday, Kavitha said that Telangana Jagruthi had succeeded in its task of galvanising the support of women during Telangana agitation and in rejuvenation of Telangana culture, traditions and festivals which had been neglected in combined AP.

In a similar manner, it would expand its activities to other states as Bharat Jagruthi.

"We will take up state-specific activities concerning the people in respective states. There will be a state-specific agenda for each state for Bharat Jagruthi. The organisation will reach out to women
and youth and involve them to bring about a qualitative change in the political and social sectors," Kavitha said.

She said the BRS would unite anti-BJP forces and emerge as a strong alternative force to the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “The country will witness a huge influx of leaders from all states into the BRS soon. Like the TRS which achieved Telangana state, which was considered next to impossible, the BRS will achieve a qualitative change in Indian politics and bring welfare schemes and development programmes to the centrestage," she added.

She lashed out at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for his alleged adverse comments on the Bathukamma festival and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her comments on the poor Hindi-speaking skills of Telangana people.

"Nirmala Sitharaman should respond on the weak Indian rupee and not on the weak Hindi-speaking skills of Telangana people,"she said. “Sanjay's comment that we held disco dances as part of Bathukamma are highly deplorable”
She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and people there taught the BJP a lesson in the Assembly polls. “Here Bandi Sanjay insulted me and people will give their verdict in the elections," Kavitha said.

Tags: kalvakunta kavitha, telangana jagruthi, telangana culture, bharat jagruthi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


