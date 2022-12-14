  
Nation Politics 13 Dec 2022 BJP's Bandi sla ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's Bandi slams Kavitha for comments against Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Telangana state BJP president, Bandi Sanjay during his Praja Sangram Yatra at Choppadandi constituency on Tuesday. (Photo: By arrangement)
Karimnagar: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar bitterly criticised TRS MLC K. Kavitha for her comments that the BJP government at the Centre was violating human rights in Telangana state.

He said Kavitha did not have the right to speak about violation of human rights. She should ask her father, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who had violated human rights by removing the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park, sending leaders into jail for questioning the failures of the TRS government and preventing the media from reporting facts, he said.

“It is the KCR family and TRS leaders that are encroaching on the land of the poor and taking over government land and threatening intellectuals, poets and artistes who question them. KCR boasted that he would rewrite Dr B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution,” Sanjay said on Day 16 of his Praja Sangram Yatra at Kondagattu.

“Are these acts of protection of human rights? If one supports the atrocities and corruption by the Kalvakuntla family, can it be a support to human rights.”

He said that only after learning that she would be arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, she wanted the women of Telangana to react. “Is this fair,” he asked.

Sanjay interacted with the bereaved family members of the Kondagattu bus accident and paid tributes to those who lost their lives.

He alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao did not have empathy for the people in difficulty. He promised the relatives of the accident victims that he would arrange a job for each family. The TRS government had not not even provided medical treatment to the survivors, Sanjay said.

“No minister and TRS leader consoled the victims of the Kondagattu bus accident. As soon as the BJP forms a government in Telangana, it will help and support the victims of the Kondagattu mishap,” he said.

Tags: telangana news, kondagattu bus accident, bharatiya janata party (bjp), bjp state president bandi sanjay kumar, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), mlc k. kavitha, bjp government, telangana state, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, dharna chowk, indira park, trs government, kcr, kcr family massive corruption, trs leaders, dr b.r. ambedkar, praja sangram yatra, kalvakuntla family, human rights, delhi liquor scam, medical treatment
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


