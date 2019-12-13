Nation Politics 13 Dec 2019 'Speaking Sansk ...
'Speaking Sanskrit daily prevents diabetes and cholesterol,' says BJP leader

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 10:20 am IST
More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said.
BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday said that according to a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay. (Photo: Twitter/ Ganesh Singh)
New Delhi: BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday said that according to a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay.

Participating in a debate on the Sanskrit universities bill, he also claimed that according to a research by US space research organisation NASA, if computer programming is done in Sanskrit, it will be flawless.

 

More than 97 per cent of the languages in the world, including few Islamic languages, are based on Sanskrit, Singh said.

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who spoke in Sanskrit on the bill, said the language is very flexible and a single sentence can be spoken in many ways.

He said various English words such as brother and cow are derived from Sanskrit. Sarangi said the promotion of this ancient language will not impact any other language.

 

