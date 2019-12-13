K'taka CM Yediyurappa visits Congress's Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday night. (Photo: Twitter/ Karnataka BJP)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday visited Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday night.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by state ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai.

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.

Confirming the Congress leader's heart problem, his son Yatindra Siddaramaiah had said: "My father has a heart problem. Dr Ramesh has been looking after him from the beginning. Earlier he had a similar angioplasty. Today (Wednesday) doctor said that blood circulation to his heart is not proper. He underwent angioplasty on doctor's advice."

