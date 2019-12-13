Nation Politics 13 Dec 2019 Japan PM may cancel ...
Nation, Politics

Japan PM may cancel India trip amid Citizenship Bill protests: Report

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 10:46 am IST
This comes amid violent protests in the Northeast over a new citizenship law approved by Parliament.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said. (Photo: File)
 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's India visit, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed, sources aware of the developments said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his three-day trip to India for annual summit talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi from December 15-17 due to the deteriorating security situation in Guwahati, the planned venue of the meeting, according to a media report here.

Assam has been witnessing massive protests in the last two days over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, with thousands of people hitting the streets defying prohibitory orders to demand scrapping of the bill.

 

At least two persons died due to bullet injuries on Thursday after police opened fire on protesters in Guwahati. On Wednesday, protesters pulled down hoardings erected in central Guwahati to welcome Abe.

According to Japan's Jiji Press, Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India as the security situation has deteriorated in Guwahati. "The Japanese and the Indian governments continue to explore the last possibility," it said.

In New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar when asked whether the government will go ahead with the India-Japan annual summit in Guwahati from December 15-17, said, "We don't have any update to share." Asked whether the government is contemplating shifting the venue, Kumar said: "I am not in a position to clarify on it. I have no updates to offer."

Sources said a Japanese team visited Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations. Amid lack of clarity on the summit, PIB Hindi on its Twitter handle posted a photograph of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with his Japanese counterpart with the caption saying their meeting was held before the scheduled Modi-Abe dialogue on December 16.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shinzo abe, japan, india, guwahati, citizenship bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A day after Opposition members in Lok Sabha raised the issue of lotus being printed on new passports, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well on rotation. (Photo: File)

'Lotus on passports part of security feature': MEA clarifies after Congress's outcry

BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday said that according to a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay. (Photo: Twitter/ Ganesh Singh)

'Speaking Sanskrit daily prevents diabetes and cholesterol,' says BJP leader

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act

Two people died in protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday according to Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam Director General of Police (In-charge). (Photo: ANI)

No internet for 2 days in Meghalaya, indefinite curfew in Shillong amid protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Speaking Sanskrit daily prevents diabetes and cholesterol,' says BJP leader

BJP MP Ganesh Singh on Thursday said that according to a research done by a US-based academic institution, speaking Sanskrit language on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay. (Photo: Twitter/ Ganesh Singh)

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill gets President's assent, becomes Act

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to an official notification, the Act comes into effect with its publication in the official gazette on Thursday. (Photo: File)

No internet for 2 days in Meghalaya, indefinite curfew in Shillong amid protest

Two people died in protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday according to Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam Director General of Police (In-charge). (Photo: ANI)

Never lobbied for any post: DK Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar.

Berths: PM Modi, Amit Shah busy with J’khand poll, CM puts off Delhi visit

B.S. Yediyurappa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham