‘Wheel of justice yet to turn against Kamal Nath’: H S Phoolka

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
SC lawyer H S Phoolka claimed there was ‘strong’ evidence of Cong leader Kamal Nath's involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
 The senior advocate, who has been representing victims of the riots in court cases, had earlier this year said that instead of punishing leaders involved in the anti-Sikh riots, the Congress had elevated and promoted them. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka Thursday claimed there was "strong" evidence of Congress leader Kamal Nath's involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the wheel of justice was yet to turn against him.

Nath has emerged as the front runner for the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

 

"There's ample amount of evidence against Kamal Nath and the wheel of justice is yet to turn against him. Now, it is up to (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi to decide whether he wants a man who was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh," Phoolka said.

"They were made ministers and given plum posts," he had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga claimed the Congress is aware of Nath's involvement in the riots and that was why he was "removed" as the Punjab in charge of the Congress before assembly elections in that state in 2017.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should register his protest against the party's decision to make Kamal Nath as the Madhya Pradesh CM and should resign if Gandhi does not agree to his demand.

Punjab AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu claimed Nath is yet to come clean on these charges levelled against him. He said whether Nath is to be appointed as Madhya Pradesh chief minister is Congress party's "internal matter".

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also alleged that Nath had a hand in the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in the national capital following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

"Whenever the Gandhi family comes to power, it protects the perpetrators of the 1984 riots. Now Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family are rewarding Kamal Nath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh...," Sirsa told reporters.

Tags: aam aadmi party, supreme court, h s phoolka, kamal nath, congress, 1984 anti-sikh riots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




