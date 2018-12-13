search on deccanchronicle.com
Non-bailable warrant issued against all Bulandshahr violence accused

ANI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
‘We’re trying to arrest those who are absconding; if they’re not arrested soon, we will put prize on their heads,' Prabhakar Choudhary, SSP.
On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and local Sumit were killed in the violence in Bulandshahr. (Photo: PTI)
Bulandshahr: A local court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against all the absconding accused including Yogeshraj named in the Bulandshahr violence case.

Yogeshraj is the convener of the district unit of Bajrang Dal and one of prime accused in the case. So far, the police have been able to arrest four people.

 

Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar Choudhary, SSP Bulandshahr said, "SIT is investigating the incident in Siyana, some of the accused have been jailed and non-bailable warrants issued against others. We’re trying to arrest those who are absconding; if they’re not arrested soon, we will put prize on their heads".

On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and local Sumit were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post.

The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally.

According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh had confirmed gunshot injury on his head.

...
Tags: bulandshahr, non-bailable warrant, yogeshraj, bajrang dal
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr




