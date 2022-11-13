  
Nation Politics 13 Nov 2022 Jagan used PM’ ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan used PM’s visit in his favour: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 13, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Even as Opposition parties criticised the bonhomie between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Modi at the event, the Chief Minister hit back, saying that the relationship with the Centre was above party lines and there was no other agenda besides developing the state, by winning the 2024 polls. (Photos by Arrangement)
 Even as Opposition parties criticised the bonhomie between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Modi at the event, the Chief Minister hit back, saying that the relationship with the Centre was above party lines and there was no other agenda besides developing the state, by winning the 2024 polls. (Photos by Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made good use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city by currying BJP’s favour, stonewalling a possible tie-up of BJP, TD and Jana Sena, and projecting Visakhapatnam as a strategic capital, political experts said.

Even as Opposition parties criticised the bonhomie between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Modi at the event, the Chief Minister hit back, saying that the relationship with the Centre was above party lines and there was no other agenda besides developing the state, by winning the 2024 polls.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Our relationship with the Central government is above parties and politics. Except for our state's interests, we have no other agenda and we will never have one. AP is yet to recover from the wounds of bifurcation, even after eight years.”

Responding to provocation by Opposition parties to take up pending issues of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he raised issues, ranging from the Polavaram project and the special category to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue and setting up of a railway zone, with the Prime Minister on several occasions.

Political observers said that Modi’s comments, showering immense praise on Visakhapatnam, during his visit, was a wise ploy by the YSRC chief to dash the hopes of political parties who were banking on protests against the three-capitals plan.

During the event, Modi had said: “It (Visakhapatnam) is a very special city for the entire country. In ancient India, Visakhapatnam port was a prominent port city and it has been one of the most important commercial centres of the country. Development will take place wherever there is a coast line.”

Political experts said that Modi was all smiles when Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking about decentralised administration and seeking adequate help to develop the port city. They, however, said that it was unlikely that Modi would commit to the three-capitals plan till the Supreme Court gives clearance.

Senior political experts also said that Modi stonewalled Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s efforts towards setting up a BJP-TD-JS alliance, which boosted Jagan’s chances of continued governance.

They said that while the opposition parties had been ramping up pressure on the government by raising the issues of unfulfilled promises, Jagan Mohan Reddy has made use of Modi’s visit to thwart Opposition criticism and convince the public about getting the state’s issues resolved.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, prime minister narendra modi, jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Jagan publicly reminds PM about SCS for AP at Vizag meet
Jagan greets PM Modi, BJP holds big rally
Modi lays foundation for upgrading Vizag railway station

Latest From Nation

Workers prepare canvassing cloth of Bharatiya Janata Party. (AFP)

BJP tests poll readiness of all its morchas

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan takes part in a road show in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. (Photos by Arrangement)

Give me one chance to defeat YSRC: Pawan Kalyan

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: @trspartyonline)

KCR convenes emergency party meet tomorrow

Internet services to cost 40% less, become more faster (DC Representational Image)

PM's visit brings Internet exchange to Vizag: BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

92-year-old man from Hyderabad writes Ramayana in Dwipada Kavyam

Perepi Mallikarjuna Sharma explicitly used the "Dwipada Kavyam" or couplet metre to narrate and recreate the saga in his own words from Lord Rama's birth to his pattabhishekam. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Modified wood likely to turn transparent to replace glass, say researchers

Wood has components like cellulose, hemicelluloses and lignin, wherein both cellulose and hemicellulose are optically transparent but lignin is optically opaque. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF 2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The complainant alleged that Jairam Ramesh had on his official twitter handle posted two videos of the yatra, in which popular songs from KGF-2 film were used without permission. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

Pawan Kalyan meets PM, sees bright future for AP

City roads seen decked up with huge hoardings welcoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the eve of the public meeting which would be addressed by him in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

BJP obstructing probe into MLAs poachgate case: Harish Rao

File photo of Finance minister T. Harish Rao.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->