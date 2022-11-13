AICC takes serious note of party getting pushed to third place in Telangana

HYDERABAD: AICC’s task force meeting, which is likely to be held on Monday, will be discussing the Munugode bypoll result.

According to party sources, the meeting which will also be attended by AICC chief Mallikarjun Karge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also be discussing the result of the Munugode byelection, among other issues.

“Following the recent reports of the PCC not holding a review meeting, the AICC’s task force has included this in the agenda,” informed a party source.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, after mounting pressure for a review of the election debacle, the PCC leadership organised a lunch programme for the leaders who campaigned at Munugode, at Nizam Club. However the state leadership is yet to take a call about the review on the verdict in which the party candidate lost the deposit.

State leaders who were invited to attend a celebration to mark Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday anniversary at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday were clueless about the task force meeting. But they acknowledged that the High Command was serious about the Munugode drubbing.

“The Munugode result is a cause for worry for AICC as this was second bypoll after Huzurabad in which party lost deposits, even though the mood is different at the state level,” said a former MP from the party.

Although most senior leaders are holding cards close to their chest, it is believed those who have been cornered within the party are in touch with BJP leadership. A few seniors in Hyderabad and erstwhile Adilabad district are reportedly sitting on the wall.