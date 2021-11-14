Nation Politics 13 Nov 2021 YSRC set for absolut ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC set for absolute majority in AP Legislative Council

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 14, 2021, 2:41 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 2:41 am IST
Earlier, the Telugu Desam enjoyed majority with 29 MLCs in the Legislative Council, which has total 58 seats
Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections. Representational Image (AP)
 Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections. Representational Image (AP)

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress is on its way to acquiring absolute majority in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after winning 14 MLC seats in the coming days. This will enable the party to have its own chairman and deputy chairman in the Council.

Earlier, the Telugu Desam enjoyed majority with 29 MLCs in the Legislative Council, which has total 58 seats. But the strength of Opposition party has gradually dropped to 17 while the YSRC currently has 18 MLCs. The PDF has four legislators, BJP one and independent MLCs are four.

 

Earlier, the TD had 29 legislators in the council and the YSRC only nine. As a result, the ruling party faced considerable hurdles in passing government bills, including the prestigious Three Capitals, English medium in government schools and separate commissions for SCs and STs. Irked over constant stalling of bills, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to abolish the council altogether and passed a resolution in the AP Legislative Assembly. The same was sent to union government for its ratification. But it has remained pending with the centre.

 

However, the strength of the TD in the council started dropping with completion of tenures of its MLCs. The YSRC could easily capture these vacant MLC seats owing to its robust strength in the assembly.

Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections.

Among the 14 MLC posts vacant, three come under MLAs quota and the rest 11 are to be elected by local bodies. Owing to its absolute majority, YSRC will easily bag all the 14 seats. With that, YSRC’s strength will go up to 32 in the 58-member house, giving it clear majority for passing all important bills.

 

According to sources, YSRC is planning to give legislative council chairman’s post to MLC Mohammed Iqbal. Deputy chairman and remaining posts will go to BCs and others.

...
Tags: ap legislative assembly
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 14 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

Rao directed the Telangana state delegation to present the state’s arguments effectively in the meeting. (DC Image)

KCR to skip SZC meeting; deputes home minister, chief secretary

There will be rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours in a few districts in the south, east, and central parts of the state, according to Hyderabad IMD director Nagarathna. (DC Image)

Moderate rains likely in next two days in TS

News

Tech-savvy ‘Maoist’ killed in freak blast months back



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Centre justifies Char Dham highway widening in SC

Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hits out at KCR

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interact with media at Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 Nov 2021. (Photo: D. Kamraj)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Naveen Patnaik gets scorn over meet with Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Centre restores MPLADS funds after COVID freeze, to dish out Rs.17,417 cr

The decision for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->