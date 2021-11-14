YSRC set for absolute majority in AP Legislative Council

Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections. Representational Image (AP)

Vijayawada: The ruling YSR Congress is on its way to acquiring absolute majority in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council after winning 14 MLC seats in the coming days. This will enable the party to have its own chairman and deputy chairman in the Council.

Earlier, the Telugu Desam enjoyed majority with 29 MLCs in the Legislative Council, which has total 58 seats. But the strength of Opposition party has gradually dropped to 17 while the YSRC currently has 18 MLCs. The PDF has four legislators, BJP one and independent MLCs are four.

Earlier, the TD had 29 legislators in the council and the YSRC only nine. As a result, the ruling party faced considerable hurdles in passing government bills, including the prestigious Three Capitals, English medium in government schools and separate commissions for SCs and STs. Irked over constant stalling of bills, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to abolish the council altogether and passed a resolution in the AP Legislative Assembly. The same was sent to union government for its ratification. But it has remained pending with the centre.

However, the strength of the TD in the council started dropping with completion of tenures of its MLCs. The YSRC could easily capture these vacant MLC seats owing to its robust strength in the assembly.

Recently, the YSRC has won 86 percent MPTC, 98 percent ZPTC and 82.80 per cent seats in municipal and corporation elections.

Among the 14 MLC posts vacant, three come under MLAs quota and the rest 11 are to be elected by local bodies. Owing to its absolute majority, YSRC will easily bag all the 14 seats. With that, YSRC’s strength will go up to 32 in the 58-member house, giving it clear majority for passing all important bills.

According to sources, YSRC is planning to give legislative council chairman’s post to MLC Mohammed Iqbal. Deputy chairman and remaining posts will go to BCs and others.