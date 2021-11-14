Nation Politics 13 Nov 2021 TRS govt can’t ...
TRS govt can’t survive on lies, says Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 14, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Kishan Reddy made it clear that the Central government never asked to halt paddy procurement in states
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy speaking at a media conference here at the BJP state unit office on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy speaking at a media conference here at the BJP state unit office on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism, culture and development of northeastern region G. Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had made an agreement with the Central government to decrease the procurement of boiled rice from Telangana state. Defaming the Central government and terrorising the paddy farmers, Rao instigated dharnas across the state, he criticised.

Speaking at a media conference here at the BJP state unit office on Saturday, Kishan Reddy made it clear that the Central government never asked to halt paddy procurement in states. In view of surplus stocks of boiled rice in the country, the union government suggested states to decrease procurement of boiled rice, he said. “Boiled rice is not the problem of farmers, it will be sorted out by the rice millers,” he said.

 

Replying to a question, Kishan Reddy said the BJP staged protests demanding that the TRS government procure paddy. “Agriculture is subject of the state and the Central government do not have infrastructure in the states,” he explained. Farmers could understand the political interests of the TRS over paddy procurement, he said.

In Punjab, farmers sowed paddy and wheat in two seasons and the Central government procured the entire paddy of one season, he explained. The TRS government was misleading farmers that Centre was procuring the entire paddy in Punjab and ignoring Telangana, he said. On lies, the government could not survive forever, he said. “The Central government is ready to provide 8.5 per cent interest on paddy procurement investment and supply gunny bags,” he said.

 

Kishan Reddy suggested Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to set aside egos and work for the development of the state and concentrate on job recruitment, three-acres land for Dalits etc. “I always stick to factual information, but minister T. Harish Rao blamed me on AIIMS at Bibinagar,” he said. The state government should respond to communiqués from the Central government, he said.

The union minister said the Tribals Day would be celebrated on November 15 on the occasion of Birsa Munda birth anniversary. Rs 1 crore was released for tribal museum and funds would be allocated for biannual jatara of Sammakka and Saralamma in February 2022, he explained. BJP senior leaders Ravindra Naik, Pradeep Kumar, Prakash Reddy, Sunita Reddy and others were present.

 

...
Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (DC file photo)

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Renigunta Airport in Chittoor District on Saturday. (By Arrangement).

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh coast would start receiving squally winds from November 17 and the sea conditions would also be rough to very rough during the period. (PTI file photo)

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interact with media at Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 Nov 2021. (Photo: D. Kamraj)

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The decision for restoration and continuation of MPLADS for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22 and up to financial year 2025-26 was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file photo)
