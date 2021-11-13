Nation Politics 13 Nov 2021 Baghel meets Sonia, ...
Nation, Politics

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

PTI
Published Nov 13, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2021, 11:56 am IST
Baghel met some leaders from Uttar Pradesh and later apprised Gandhi about the discussions he had with them
He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)
 He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who is the Congress observer for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation and party's preparedness in the poll-bound state.

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh.

 

Baghel met some leaders from Uttar Pradesh and later apprised Gandhi about the discussions he had with them and the feedback he received.

Baghel's meeting with Gandhi lasted about half an hour.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister earlier in day met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh.

He later said he had a fruitful meeting with both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He left for Raipur later in the evening. 

Tags: uttar pradesh elections, sonia gandhi, bhupesh baghel, up polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


