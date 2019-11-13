Leaders upset with K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reforms

Hyderabad: Some TRS leaders are worried that the reforms being undertaken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could affect the party in the coming elections.

Telugu Desam leaders who joined the TRS are recalling the experience of then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who brought in many reforms between 1995 and 2004.

His massive defeat in 2004 is blamed on the reforms that he undertook during his second term.

Though Mr Naidu embarked on reforms in 1995, he speeded up the process after he was reelected in 1999.

At this time, power charges were hiked, the price of subsidy rice was increased and user charges were introduced in hospitals and government offices. These measures financially burdened the people.

Now, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has set out to reform the panchayat raj and municipal administration and revenue departments apart from privatising the RTC.

A senior leader who is close to Mr Rao said “Naidu’s reforms affected the people directly but KCR’s reforms are people’s friendly. They may affect some employees but KCR’s reforms will give quality service to the people.”

A TRS leader said Mr Rao gauges the mood of the people well. Usually, the people are vexed with government employees due to corruption and delay in service. Mr Rao appears to be capitalising on that feeling.

He said the TRS’ victory in the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection was an example. “It was widely expected that the TRS would lose because of the RTC employees strike but our candidate won with a record majority,” he said.

Despite this, some senior TRS were apprehensive. One of them said, “KCR is taking bold decisions on reforms, I don’t know where his confidence and courage are coming from. Naidu had also undertaken reforms and everyone knows the results.” He was afraid that the TRS would be affected if large sections of government employees turned against it