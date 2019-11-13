Nation Politics 13 Nov 2019 Leaders upset with K ...
Nation, Politics

Leaders upset with K Chandrasekhar Rao’s reforms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 13, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 1:16 am IST
KCR has set out to reform the panchayat raj and municipal administration and revenue departments apart from privatising the RTC.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Some TRS leaders are worried that the reforms being undertaken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could affect the party in the coming elections.

Telugu Desam leaders who joined the TRS are recalling the experience of then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who brought in many reforms between 1995 and 2004.

 

His massive defeat in 2004 is blamed on the reforms that he undertook during his second term.

Though Mr Naidu embarked on reforms in 1995, he speeded up the process after he was reelected in 1999.

At this time, power charges were hiked, the price of subsidy rice was increased and user charges were introduced in hospitals and government offices. These measures financially burdened the people.

Now, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has set out to reform the panchayat raj and municipal administration and revenue departments apart from privatising the RTC.

A senior leader who is close to Mr Rao said “Naidu’s reforms affected the people directly but KCR’s reforms are people’s friendly. They may affect some employees but KCR’s reforms will give quality service to the people.”

A TRS leader said Mr Rao gauges the mood of the people well. Usually, the people are vexed with government employees due to corruption and delay in service. Mr Rao appears to be capitalising on that feeling.

He said the TRS’ victory in the Huzurnagar Assembly byelection was an example. “It was widely expected that the TRS would lose because of the RTC employees strike but our candidate won with a record majority,” he said.

Despite this, some senior TRS were apprehensive. One of them said, “KCR is taking bold decisions on reforms, I don’t know where his confidence and courage are coming from. Naidu had also undertaken reforms and everyone knows the results.” He was afraid that the TRS would be affected if large sections of government employees turned against it

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The plan is to conduct the feasibility study in the 4.5 km str-etch from Karyavattom towards Technopark.

Centre consultancy firm to study Technopark metro

Madras high court.

Illegal occupation: Madras high court pulls up officials for not taking action

Shashi Tharoor

Warrant against Shashi Tharoor for comment on Modi

DMK President M K Stalin

I meant Sarva Adhikari, not dictator: M K Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana, national BJP leaders differ: Congress

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

MIM has big plans for civic polls

Asaduddin Owaisi

Prof. Kodandaram questions K Chandrashekhar Rao on Maoists

Prof. Kodandaram

Father rejected then, son accepts now: Bal Thackeray, Uddhav and Pawar

Defying his father's approach towards both the parties, Uddhav Thackeray is ready to stitch an alliance between a hardline Hindutva party, Shiv Sena, and the secular parties, the Congress and NCP. (Photo: File)

Sena, NCP and Cong will work out formula for govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray

The Sena had failed to produce the required letters of support of the NCP and the Congress when it met the governor on Monday night to stake a claim to form government. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham