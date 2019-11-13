Nation Politics 13 Nov 2019 Decision will be ann ...
Nation, Politics

Decision will be announced soon, says Uddhav after meeting Cong leaders

ANI
Published Nov 13, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2019, 3:25 pm IST
Thackeray met former Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party leader Manikrao Thakre among others.
Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of not granting extra time to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of not granting extra time to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: After meeting with Congress leaders here, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the discussions between the two sides have begun and a decision will be announced soon.

"Discussions have started, whatever decision will be taken we will inform soon," Thackeray told media here.

 

Thackeray met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party leader Manikrao Thakre among others.

The Congress leaders had earlier today met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital here.

Following the meeting Raut was discharged from the hospital. Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena, which has been keen on a party nominee becoming chief minister, moved the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of not granting extra time to it to prove its ability to form the government in the state.

NCP and Congress have indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.

Congress and NCP had fought the Assembly polls together. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in 288-member Assembly.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, shiv sena, ncp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Hundreds of students staged protests outside JNU on Monday over fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions in the varsity. (Photo: File)

HRD ministry rolls back JNU fee hike, asks students to get back to classes

Since farmers don’t have enough time or money to store the straw, they found the fastest and cheapest solution -- burning it. (Photo: PTI)

Behind Delhi’s deadly air, it is not only stubble but also what we don’t need

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, 'We will also hold discussions on allocating tickets to the disqualified MLAs with the Chief Minister and also with the Core Committee during the meeting which will be held today. The decision will be taken after the meeting.' (Photo: ANI)

Will decide on giving tickets to disqualified MLAs to contest Karnataka bypolls: BJP

Police authorities used water cannons to disperse the BJP workers who protested against the civic body. (Photo: File)

BJP workers protest in Kolkata against Mamata Govt over spurt in dengue cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

Earlier, after resigning on November 8, Fadnavis had updated his twitter bio, changing it to 'caretaker chief minister' from 'Chief Minister'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Impact of an online financial marketplace on today's millennial

Millennials are increasingly using financial apps and other platforms to help streamline their finances and reduce the money management burden. (Representational image)
 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary plan revealed; find out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Dismiss K'taka govt, BJP's 'Operation Kamal' exposed: Cong on SC verdict

'The Yeddiyurappa government is an 'illegitimate' government in terms of law and constitution and should be dismissed immediately,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

'Agneepath,' says Sanjay Raut as Sena treads tough path with Cong-NCP

Raut, who on Tuesday quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on Wednesday tweeted:

Allies reaffirm ties with DMK for local body polls

DMK president M K Stalin

I meant Sarva Adhikari, not dictator: M K Stalin

DMK President M K Stalin

Kamal Haasan will fail in politics like Sivaji: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Kamal Haasan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham