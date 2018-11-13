Congress releases list of 65 candidates, goes into firefight mode

The “friendly contest” means Congress candidates will be in the field in some constituencies where the CPI, TJS and the TTD candidates are also contesting.

Hyderabad: To meet the demands of the Mahakutami or alliance of opposition parties for allotment of more seats, the Congress has chosen to engage in a “friendly contest”. In addition to the seats allotted by the Congress, if the allies contest any other seats, there will be a friendly contest with the Congress.

The Congress released the first list of 65 candidates late on Monday night. The decision on constituencies which are in demand from many aspirants has been put on hold.

The Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Telangana unit of the Telugu Desam (TD), allies in the Mahakutami, have decided to release the first list of their candidates on Tuesday. The CPI has already announced its candidates.

The “friendly contest” means Congress candidates will be in the field in some constituencies where the CPI, TJS and the TTD candidates are also contesting. For example, the CPI was allotted three seats, but it wants to contest the Kottagudem also, and in that seat the Congress has fielded its candidate.

Few surprises in Congress 1st list

The Congress late on Monday released the names of 65 candidates for the Assembly polls. The list comprised non-controversial seats, and there were no surprises.

Sirpur: Dr Harish Babu

Chennur (SC): Dr Venka-tesh Netha Borlakunta

Mancherial: Kokkirala Premsagar Rao

Asifabad (ST): A. Sakku

Adilabad: S. Gandrath

Nirmal: A. Maheshwar Reddy

Mudhole: Rama Rao Patel Pawar

Armoor: Akula Lalitha

Bodhan: P. SudharShan Reddy

Jukkal (SC): Soudagar Gangaram

Banswada: K. Balaraju

Kamareddy: Shabbir Ali

Jagtial: Jeevan Reddy

Ramagundam: M.S. Raj Thakur

Manthani: D. Sridhar Babu

Peddapalle: C. Vijay Ra-ma Rao

Karimnagar: Ponnam Prabhakar

Choppadandi (SC): Dr Medipally Satyam

Vemulawada: Aadi Srinivas

Manakondur (SC): Are-pally Mohan

Andole (SC): Damodar Rajanarsimha

Narsapur: V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy

Zahirabad (SC): Dr J. Geetha Reddy

Sangareddy: Jaya Prak-ash Reddy (Jagga Reddy)

Gajwel: Vanteru Pratap Reddy

Quthbullapur: Kuna Sri-sailam Good

Maheshwaram: P. Sabita Indra Reddy

Chevella (SC): K.S. Ratnam

Pargi: T. Ram Mohan Reddy

Vikarabad (SC): Gaddam Prasad Kumar

Tandur: P. Rohith Reddy

Musheerabad: M. Anil Kumar Yadav

Nampally: Mohd. Feroz Khan

Goshamahal: M. Mukesh Goud

Charminar: Mohammed Ghouse

Chandrayanagutta: Esa Binobaid Misri

Secunderabad Cantt: Sarve Satyanarayana

Kodangal: A. Revanth Reddy

Jadcherla: Mallu Ravi

Wanaparthy: Dr G. Chin-na Reddy

Gadwal: D.K. Aruna

Alampur (SC): S.A. Sam-path Kumar

Nagarkurnool: Nagam Janardhan Reddy

Achampet (SC): Ch Vamsi Krishna

Kalwakurthy: Dr Vamsi Chand Reddy

Nagarjunasagar: K. Jana Reddy

Huzurnagar: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Kodad: Padmavati Reddy

Suryapet: R. Damodar Reddy

Nalgonda: Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Munugode: K. Rajagopal Reddy

Bhongir: K. Anil Kumar Reddy

Nakrekal (SC): Chiru-marthi Lingiah

Alair: B. Bikshamaiah Goud

Station Ghanpur (SC): Singapur Indira

Palakurthi: Jangha Ragava Reddy

Dornakal (ST): J. Rama-chandra Naik

Mahabubabad: Porika Balaram Naik

Narsampet: Donti Madhava Reddy

Parkal: Konda Surekha

Mulug (ST): D. Anasuya alias Seethakka

Pinapaka (ST): Raga Kantha Rao

Madira (SC): Mallu Bhat-ti Vikramarka

Kothagudem: Vanama Venkateswara Rao

Bhadrachalam (ST): Podem Veeraiah