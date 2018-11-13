Congress releases list of 65 candidates, goes into firefight mode

Hyderabad: To meet the demands of the Mahakutami or alliance of opposition parties for allotment of more seats, the Congress has chosen to engage in a “friendly contest”. In addition to the seats allotted by the Congress, if the allies contest any other seats, there will be a friendly contest with the Congress.
The Congress released the first list of 65 candidates late on Monday night. The decision on constituencies which are in demand from many aspirants has been put on hold.
The Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Telangana unit of the Telugu Desam (TD), allies in the Mahakutami, have decided to release the first list of their candidates on Tuesday. The CPI has already announced its candidates.
The “friendly contest” means Congress candidates will be in the field in some constituencies where the CPI, TJS and the TTD candidates are also contesting. For example, the CPI was allotted three seats, but it wants to contest the Kottagudem also, and in that seat the Congress has fielded its candidate.
Few surprises in Congress 1st list
The Congress late on Monday released the names of 65 candidates for the Assembly polls. The list comprised non-controversial seats, and there were no surprises.
Sirpur: Dr Harish Babu
Chennur (SC): Dr Venka-tesh Netha Borlakunta
Mancherial: Kokkirala Premsagar Rao
Asifabad (ST): A. Sakku
Adilabad: S. Gandrath
Nirmal: A. Maheshwar Reddy
Mudhole: Rama Rao Patel Pawar
Armoor: Akula Lalitha
Bodhan: P. SudharShan Reddy
Jukkal (SC): Soudagar Gangaram
Banswada: K. Balaraju
Kamareddy: Shabbir Ali
Jagtial: Jeevan Reddy
Ramagundam: M.S. Raj Thakur
Manthani: D. Sridhar Babu
Peddapalle: C. Vijay Ra-ma Rao
Karimnagar: Ponnam Prabhakar
Choppadandi (SC): Dr Medipally Satyam
Vemulawada: Aadi Srinivas
Manakondur (SC): Are-pally Mohan
Andole (SC): Damodar Rajanarsimha
Narsapur: V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy
Zahirabad (SC): Dr J. Geetha Reddy
Sangareddy: Jaya Prak-ash Reddy (Jagga Reddy)
Gajwel: Vanteru Pratap Reddy
Quthbullapur: Kuna Sri-sailam Good
Maheshwaram: P. Sabita Indra Reddy
Chevella (SC): K.S. Ratnam
Pargi: T. Ram Mohan Reddy
Vikarabad (SC): Gaddam Prasad Kumar
Tandur: P. Rohith Reddy
Musheerabad: M. Anil Kumar Yadav
Nampally: Mohd. Feroz Khan
Goshamahal: M. Mukesh Goud
Charminar: Mohammed Ghouse
Chandrayanagutta: Esa Binobaid Misri
Secunderabad Cantt: Sarve Satyanarayana
Kodangal: A. Revanth Reddy
Jadcherla: Mallu Ravi
Wanaparthy: Dr G. Chin-na Reddy
Gadwal: D.K. Aruna
Alampur (SC): S.A. Sam-path Kumar
Nagarkurnool: Nagam Janardhan Reddy
Achampet (SC): Ch Vamsi Krishna
Kalwakurthy: Dr Vamsi Chand Reddy
Nagarjunasagar: K. Jana Reddy
Huzurnagar: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
Kodad: Padmavati Reddy
Suryapet: R. Damodar Reddy
Nalgonda: Komatireddy Venkata Reddy
Munugode: K. Rajagopal Reddy
Bhongir: K. Anil Kumar Reddy
Nakrekal (SC): Chiru-marthi Lingiah
Alair: B. Bikshamaiah Goud
Station Ghanpur (SC): Singapur Indira
Palakurthi: Jangha Ragava Reddy
Dornakal (ST): J. Rama-chandra Naik
Mahabubabad: Porika Balaram Naik
Narsampet: Donti Madhava Reddy
Parkal: Konda Surekha
Mulug (ST): D. Anasuya alias Seethakka
Pinapaka (ST): Raga Kantha Rao
Madira (SC): Mallu Bhat-ti Vikramarka
Kothagudem: Vanama Venkateswara Rao
Bhadrachalam (ST): Podem Veeraiah