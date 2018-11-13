search on deccanchronicle.com
Asaduddin Owaisi mocks BJP’s promise on cows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 13, 2018, 1:01 am IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 1:01 am IST
He criticised the BJP for changing the names of the cities.
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ridiculed the promise of the BJP of distributing 1 lakh cows in Telangana if voted to power and questioned whether they would give him one.

Addressing an election meeting in the Chandrayangutta constituency, Mr Owaisi triggered laughter when he asked, “My first question to the BJP is whether you are giving one to me or not? It is my responsibility what should be done with this cow, of course I will respect it, and after all it is cattle. First tell me whether you are giving one to me or not? Don’t laugh, think about this.”

 

He said when he asked someone who had cows about the fodder that was needed per day for a cow, he was told that it consumed 16 kg daily. In that case, how could fodder be provided for these cows, he asked. “Now they blame me and say I gave a provocative speech. No, I am not talking provocative, but the reality.”

He criticised the BJP for changing the names of the cities. Communal forces want to erase the remnants of Muslim- rule. “They want to prove we are tenants in the country and make us second grade citizens. The suffix ‘Shah’ in the name of the BJP president is actually a word in the Persian language. Will Amit Shah change his name,” he asked.

