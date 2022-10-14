  
Nation Politics 13 Oct 2022 TRS candidate Prabha ...
Nation, Politics

TRS candidate Prabhakar projects pink power in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 14, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 5:48 am IST
Munugodu TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy with Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Twitter)
 Munugodu TRS Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy with Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: In a grand show of strength, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, TRS’ candidate for Munugode Assembly bypoll, filed his nomination on Thursday in the presence of several party heavyweights, including party working president K.T. Rama Rao, ministers, MLAs, and MLCs.

The mood was festive in the constituency as thousands of party leaders and activists marched through Chandur for 5 km while dancing to the sounds of drums and playing Bathukamma and “kolatam.”

The rally was attended by a large number of youth, women, and farmers. There was heavy traffic all day on the road leading from Narketpally to Chandur with hundreds of cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles following the rally.  Leaders of the CPI and CPM too accompanied Prabhakar Reddy when he filed his nomination.

Addressing the rally, Rama Rao declared that he will adopt Munugode if the TRS wins in the bypoll, a day after TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy vowed that he would adopt the constituency if the Congress party came to power in 2023.

The byelection, he said, was a fight between the "money power and arrogance" of the BJP's Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and the "self-respect" of the people of Munugode.

He promised the people of Munugode that the TRS would expedite development programmes by holding review meetings once every three months.
He slammed the BJP and Rajgopal for forcing unnecessary bypoll on Munugode people with an arrogance that they can win this election by buying votes with money but Munugode voters were ready to elect the TRS and teach a befitting lesson.

"If you elect the TRS candidate with a big majority in Munugode bypoll, I will adopt Munugode constituency and personally monitor development programmes by visiting the constituency once every three months. I will hold review meetings with Nalgonda district incharge minister Jagadish Reddy, local MLAs and MLCs and speed up development programmes. This constituency was grossly neglected by former Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy in the last four years who has now joined BJP for his selfish business interests and forced bypoll. I promise to keep Munugode development back on track if you ensure victory for TRS," Rama Rao said amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

He asked people to assess for themselves how Munugode was before the formation of the Telangana state in 2014 with fluoride contamination in ground water leading to  dental, skeletal and non-skeletal fluorosis among people and the current situation in Munugode, where every household has access to treated drinking water, thanks to Mission Bhagiratha.

Further, Rama Rao said there are over one lakh beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu scheme alone in Munugode besides thousands of beneficiaries of TRS government's schemes such as Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak etc.

"You have given a chance to Rajgopal Reddy in 2018. But he never cared for the development of the constituency or welfare of people in the last four years. He was only interested in his contracts and business activities,” he remarked.

Further, the TRS working president claimed that during the Assembly session Rajgopal brought up the issue of contractors not getting pending contract bills but did not demand anything for the improvement of his constituency or welfare of people.

“After the session ended, he used to meet us and ask for clearing their pending contract bills. He has now joined BJP in return for awarding him Rs 18,000 crore contract and forced unnecessary bypoll. Time has now come for all of Munugode people to teach a fitting lesson to Rajgopal,” he stated.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), munugode assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Citizens have been deprived of clear roads when it rains. (DC Image/K. Durga Rao/ file photo)

Heavy rains likely in Hyderabad today

Pointing out that every village secretariat has been receiving Rs 20 lakh for taking up priority works, the CM said the villagers are happy with the allotment. (Photo: DC)

MLAs to be accessible to party workers while touring villages: CM Jagan

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Poll panel issues notice to TRS leader for distributing hens, liquor

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced TRS entering national politics at the inauguration of the collectorate complex in Nizamabad. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

In Delhi, KCR discusses BRS pro-farmer policies



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP only national party left in country, Cong reduced to brother-sister org: Nadda

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Uddhav says his party workers will teach detractors a lesson

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. (Photo: PTI)

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

BJP chief Nadda launches Gujarat 'Gaurav Yatra', says it's to establish India's pride

BJP national president J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Karnataka govt says ban on hijab will continue in the state

A school in-charge directs a class 10 student wearing hijab arriving in line with other students before the commencement of the annual SSLC exams at a government school in Bangalore on March 28, 2022. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->