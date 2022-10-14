TRS candidate Prabhakar projects pink power in Munugode

HYDERABAD: In a grand show of strength, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, TRS’ candidate for Munugode Assembly bypoll, filed his nomination on Thursday in the presence of several party heavyweights, including party working president K.T. Rama Rao, ministers, MLAs, and MLCs.

The mood was festive in the constituency as thousands of party leaders and activists marched through Chandur for 5 km while dancing to the sounds of drums and playing Bathukamma and “kolatam.”

The rally was attended by a large number of youth, women, and farmers. There was heavy traffic all day on the road leading from Narketpally to Chandur with hundreds of cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles following the rally. Leaders of the CPI and CPM too accompanied Prabhakar Reddy when he filed his nomination.

Addressing the rally, Rama Rao declared that he will adopt Munugode if the TRS wins in the bypoll, a day after TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy vowed that he would adopt the constituency if the Congress party came to power in 2023.

The byelection, he said, was a fight between the "money power and arrogance" of the BJP's Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and the "self-respect" of the people of Munugode.

He promised the people of Munugode that the TRS would expedite development programmes by holding review meetings once every three months.

He slammed the BJP and Rajgopal for forcing unnecessary bypoll on Munugode people with an arrogance that they can win this election by buying votes with money but Munugode voters were ready to elect the TRS and teach a befitting lesson.

"If you elect the TRS candidate with a big majority in Munugode bypoll, I will adopt Munugode constituency and personally monitor development programmes by visiting the constituency once every three months. I will hold review meetings with Nalgonda district incharge minister Jagadish Reddy, local MLAs and MLCs and speed up development programmes. This constituency was grossly neglected by former Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy in the last four years who has now joined BJP for his selfish business interests and forced bypoll. I promise to keep Munugode development back on track if you ensure victory for TRS," Rama Rao said amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

He asked people to assess for themselves how Munugode was before the formation of the Telangana state in 2014 with fluoride contamination in ground water leading to dental, skeletal and non-skeletal fluorosis among people and the current situation in Munugode, where every household has access to treated drinking water, thanks to Mission Bhagiratha.

Further, Rama Rao said there are over one lakh beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu scheme alone in Munugode besides thousands of beneficiaries of TRS government's schemes such as Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubarak etc.

"You have given a chance to Rajgopal Reddy in 2018. But he never cared for the development of the constituency or welfare of people in the last four years. He was only interested in his contracts and business activities,” he remarked.

Further, the TRS working president claimed that during the Assembly session Rajgopal brought up the issue of contractors not getting pending contract bills but did not demand anything for the improvement of his constituency or welfare of people.

“After the session ended, he used to meet us and ask for clearing their pending contract bills. He has now joined BJP in return for awarding him Rs 18,000 crore contract and forced unnecessary bypoll. Time has now come for all of Munugode people to teach a fitting lesson to Rajgopal,” he stated.