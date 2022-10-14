  
TRS candidate is ‘poorest’ of all in Munugode bypoll

Published Oct 14, 2022, 1:00 am IST
TRS candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is poorest among the candidates of major parties contesting the Munugode Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3, as per the election affidavits submitted to the Election Commission of India by the candidates.

These affidavits show that Prabhakar Reddy and his wife K. Aruna Reddy together own movable assets worth Rs 6 crore and immovable assets of Rs 7.73 crore. Their net worth stands at Rs 13.78 crore.

Of this, Prabhakar Reddy owns movable assets of Rs 3.79 crore and immovable assets of Rs 3.89 crore, totalling Rs 7.68 crore, while his wife Aruna owns movable assets of Rs 2.26 crore and immovable assets of Rs 3.84 crore totalling Rs 6.1 crore.

Prabhakar Reddy has liabilities of Rs 1.78 crore taken in the form of hand loan while his wife has liabilities of Rs 22.95 lakh, also in the form of hand loan. Interestingly, Prabhakar's assets came down when compared with his previous affidavit filed during 2018 Assembly polls.

In 2018, he declared total movable assets of Rs 4.96 crore (including his wife's) and immovable assets of Rs 14.32 crore, totalling Rs 19.28 crore. This time, his total assets came down to Rs 13.78 crore.

On the other hand, BJP's Rajgopal Reddy declared astounding assets in his name at Rs 222.66 crore, a huge increase from Rs 24.55 crore in 2018. He has liabilities of Rs 61.54 crore obtained from banks and private individuals. Rajgopal's wife Komatireddy Laxmi's total assets stand at Rs 52.44 crore.

Rajgopal disclosed assets totaling Rs 24.55 crore on his name and Rs 289.75 crore on his wife's name, for a combined total of Rs 314.35 crore, in 2018. However, this time, Rajgopal's holdings rose significantly to Rs 222.66 crore while his wife's assets plummeted to Rs 52.44 crore, making a total of Rs 275 crore. If both of their assets are taken into account, the value of their combined assets has decreased by Rs 38 crore during the 2018 Assembly elections.

Congress candidate Sravanthi declared total assets worth Rs 25.61 crore on her name. Of this, movable assets are valued at Rs 65.23 lakh and the immovable assets Rs 24.96 crore. She declared movable assets of Rs 1.23 crore along with her husband and immovable assets of Rs 39.77 crore, totalling Rs 41 crore.

In so far as criminal cases are concerned, Prabhakar Reddy was convicted in a cheque bounce case in September 2012 by XIV Metropolitan Magistrate, which imposed simple imprisonment for one month. However, he filed an appeal against this. Later, both the parties compromised in Lok Adalat and the case was disposed of by acquitting the appellant.

