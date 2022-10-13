TD dares Vijayasai Reddy to seek CBI inquiry into abuse of official position

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Telugu Desam Party has dared YSR Congress MP V. Vijayasai Reddy to seek a CBI inquiry into his abuse of official position to grab lands in Visakhapatnam.

Former Telugu Desam MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar asked the influential YSRC MP as to how the company owned by his daughter and son-in-law could get projects worth several thousands of crores, thereby earning hundreds of crores.

In a sharp reaction to the MP’s statement that the company owned by his daughter and son-in-law had got no gain from the state government, the TD leader asked Vijayasai to disclose the financial status of Aurobindo before and after the YSR Congress party assumed power. He alleged that the same power had been abused to grab lands in Visakhapatnam.

Narendra Kumar listed out regularisation of Pancha Gramalu, Bhogapuram airport, Anakapalli lands, NGO Prema Samaj lands and even church lands, alleging that the MP had used his official position for pecuniary advantage.

He pointed out that Assure Developers had been set up by Umesh and Gopinath Reddy with an intention to grab Daspalla lands worth hundreds of crores. After entering into an agreement with owners of lands by putting them under duress, the land was transferred to Assure Developers through Avyaan Realtors owned by the MP’s family members.

The TD leader wondered over the development deal in the ratio of 70:30, where developers got 70 percent while landowners just 30 percent. “Such a thing has never happened anywhere except in AP,” he remarked.

However, former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju came out in support of. Vijayasai Reddy in the Daspalla lands case. He said, “It is not appropriate to point a finger at the MP when he is not directly involved in the land deal. Vijayasai’s daughter has every right to purchase lands in Visakhapatnam,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, TD politburo member Nimmala Ramanaidu slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his vengeful attitude towards farmers of Amaravati by enacting a drama in the name of three capitals. He alleged that the CM is spreading hatred among people and raising regional imbalances.