MLAs to be accessible to party workers while touring villages: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the party activists to be united and prepare for the next round of assembly and parliament elections.

Interacting with partymen from Aluru Assembly constituency at his camp office here on Thursday, the chief minister directed his party legislators to be accessible to the party’s rank and file while touring villages as part of the ongoing Gadapa Gadapaku (governance at the doorsteps of the people) programme.

Jagan said as CM, it was not possible for him to be accessible to each and every activist. MLAs must make themselves available to party activists. “Our MLAs and party leaders are trying their best to know the problems of the people and solve them in every village by interacting with them for at least six hours a day, two days in a week,” he said.

As for the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme, Jagan said that by visiting each and every house in the villages, the MLAs are seeking the blessings of the people, explaining to them the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government in the last three years and also finding out if they are receiving the welfare benefits while also trying to solve other issues when complaints are received.

Pointing out that every village secretariat has been receiving Rs 20 lakh for taking up priority works, the CM said the villagers are happy with the allotment. The people in Aluru constituency alone received Rs 1050 crore in the last three years under various welfare schemes, he said.

The CM asked the party workers to publicise these to the people and dedicatedly work to get more public support. Labour and employment minister Gummanur Jayaram was also present.