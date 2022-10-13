  
Nation, Politics

BJP asks ECI to check bogus voters in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 13, 2022, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2022, 2:52 pm IST
BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)
 BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, V Muralidharan, N Ramchander Rao, Pratap Narain Sarang, and others on Thursday submitted petitions to the Election Commission of India seeking its intervention in the goings on in Munugode constituency. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government with “moving its Secretariat from Hyderabad to Munugode” and with abuse of power using its officials to unduly influence voters in the constituency. The BJP also sought intervention of the Election Commission of India to ensure that names of 25,000 bogus voters enrolled into the Munugode constituency voters list be removed.

The BJP leaders, led by party general secretary and Telangana affairs in-Charge Tarun Chugh met with the Election Commission of India officials in Delhi to submit a petition listing irregularities in Munugode and sought ECI action in cleaning up of the voters list, stop misue of official power by TRS government.

The BJP leaders also submitted a separate petition to the ECI seeking the immediate transfer of Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat saying that the official had been in his current post for more than three years. “As per ECI guidelines, no official who has been in the same post for three years of more, should be allowed to continue in the position in a constituency going to polls as such officials can unduly influence voters and ground level government staff,” Chugh said.

The BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, who was part of the party delegation that called on the ECI along with Chugh, Union Minister V Muralidharan, senior party leader Pratap Narain Sarang, said “in the past when new voters were added in a constituency going to polls, the number never usually exceeded 2,000 or so. But this time, the TRS had 25,000 named added, all of these people are from constituencies surrounding Munugode. The ECI said it will look into our submissions, and also examine our plea for deploying central government observers and central forces to ensure a free and fair election,” he said.

Tags: munugode bypoll, munugode, bharatiya janata party, telangana rashtra samithi (trs)
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


