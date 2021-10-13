Nation Politics 13 Oct 2021 Schemes introduced b ...
Nation, Politics

Schemes introduced by the TRS government are scams: Dr B. Venkat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 13, 2021, 6:33 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 6:33 am IST
Dr Venkat was speaking at a poll campaign meeting along with senior party leaders
Congress senior leaders MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Adi Srinivas participating in the poll campaign with party candidate B. Venkat at Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)
 Congress senior leaders MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Adi Srinivas participating in the poll campaign with party candidate B. Venkat at Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Karimnagar: Schemes introduced by the TRS government are scams meant to fill the pockets of ministers and party and are not for the welfare of the people, alleged Congress Huzurabad byelection candidate Dr B. Venkat.

There are no jobs and no funds in the state which was achieved after several struggles, he said and claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the only one who had not fulfilled his poll promises. “Even today, there are Indiramma houses which were given by the Congress government but no signs of any development under TRS government,” Dr Venkat alleged.

 

Dr Venkat was speaking at a poll campaign meeting along with senior party leaders MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC secretary Adi Srinivas at Mamidalapalli village of Veenavanka mandal in Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district on Tuesday, after praying at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Attacking his poll rival, Dr Venkat said BJP candidate Etala Rajender had resigned as former health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic instead of taking care of the health department to the protect the lives of the people.

 

He said Rajendar had never exerted pressure on the government to get Covid-19 treatment included in the Aarogyasri scheme. “Only to protect his properties and wealth, he joined the BJP and brought the election upon the people,” Dr Venkat said.

Tags: huzurabad by-election, dr b. venkat
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


