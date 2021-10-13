HC directs registry to place AP’s plea on housing scheme before CJ

Vijayawada: The AP High Court has directed the registry to place the state government’s appeal on the ‘Pedalandiriki Illu’ scheme before the Chief Justice to take a decision on the hearing of the case.

The state challenged the order of single bench judge Justice Satyanarayana Murthy to hold construction of houses under the scheme until a group of experts take up a study on them on various issues in the high court.

A division bench of Justice Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice Raghunandan Rao heard the petition on Tuesday.

As one of the two judges in the vacation bench Justice Murthy issued the earlier order, the court directed the registry to place the file before the Chief Justice to take a decision and fix another bench to hear the case.