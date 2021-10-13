Nation Politics 13 Oct 2021 HC directs registry ...
Nation, Politics

HC directs registry to place AP’s plea on housing scheme before CJ

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The state challenged the order of single bench judge Justice Satyanarayana Murthy to hold construction of houses under the scheme
AP High Court.
 AP High Court.

Vijayawada: The AP High Court has directed the registry to place the state government’s appeal on the ‘Pedalandiriki Illu’ scheme before the Chief Justice to take a decision on the hearing of the case.

The state challenged the order of single bench judge Justice Satyanarayana Murthy to hold construction of houses under the scheme until a group of experts take up a study on them on various issues in the high court.

 

A division bench of Justice Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice Raghunandan Rao heard the petition on Tuesday.

As one of the two judges in the vacation bench Justice Murthy issued the earlier order, the court directed the registry to place the file before the Chief Justice to take a decision and fix another bench to hear the case.

