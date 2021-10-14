DMK MPs call on KTR, seeks CM’s support on NEET issue

DMK MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met K.T. Rama Rao and urged him to back DMK’s stand over the issue. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Two MPs of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Wednesday and handed over to him a letter written by DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Stalin sought Chandrashekar Rao's support to his demand to abolish National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the national exam for admission to medical courses. Stalin wrote to non-BJP Chief Ministers and party chiefs over his demand to abolish (NEET).

DMK MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met Rama Rao and urged him to back DMK’s stand over the issue. They said keeping in view the future of students, they were demanding the abolition of NEET. They claimed that Rama Rao responded positively to their request. Elangovan said the NEET exam was affecting the students of the states.

"We built infrastructure for medical colleges and pay salaries to professors but NEET deprives our students of getting admissions in the same colleges," Elangovan said.

Stating that NEET was against the federal setup, the MP demanded that education subject should be brought back to states' list instead of the existing concurrent list.

"We are talking to Chief Ministers of all opposition parties in the country in this regard. The attempts by the Centre to take away rights of the states need to be stopped and we have to raise our voice strongly,” he said.

Stalin demanded NEET abolition after three NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu died by suicide last month. He is reaching out to non-BJP Chief Ministers to mobilise support for his demand.