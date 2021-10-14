Nation Politics 13 Oct 2021 DMK MPs call on KTR, ...
Nation, Politics

DMK MPs call on KTR, seeks CM’s support on NEET issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Stalin sought Chandrashekar Rao's support to his demand to abolish National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)
DMK MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met K.T. Rama Rao and urged him to back DMK’s stand over the issue. (Photo:Twitter)
 DMK MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met K.T. Rama Rao and urged him to back DMK’s stand over the issue. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Two MPs of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Wednesday and handed over to him a letter written by DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Stalin sought Chandrashekar Rao's support to his demand to abolish National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the national exam for admission to medical courses. Stalin wrote to non-BJP Chief Ministers and party chiefs over his demand to abolish (NEET).

 

DMK MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met Rama Rao and urged him to back DMK’s stand over the issue. They said keeping in view the future of students, they were demanding the abolition of NEET. They claimed that Rama Rao responded positively to their request. Elangovan said the NEET exam was affecting the students of the states.

"We built infrastructure for medical colleges and pay salaries to professors but NEET deprives our students of getting admissions in the same colleges," Elangovan said.

Stating that NEET was against the federal setup, the MP demanded that education subject should be brought back to states' list instead of the existing concurrent list.

 

"We are talking to Chief Ministers of all opposition parties in the country in this regard. The attempts by the Centre to take away rights of the states need to be stopped and we have to raise our voice strongly,” he said.

Stalin demanded NEET abolition after three NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu died by suicide last month. He is reaching out to non-BJP Chief Ministers to mobilise support for his demand.

...
Tags: dravida munnetra kazhagam (dmk), it minister k.t. rama rao, t.k.s. elangovan, chief minister m. k. stalin, national eligibility entrance test (neet)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

To compensate for the loss in green cover, the TTD planted 10-20 saplings for each axed tree and took up massive plantation, besides translocating nearly 193 trees. Representational Image. (AFP)

TUDA plans more Miyawaki forests in Tirupati rural

Meanwhile, the total vaccinations in the state have been put at 2.82 cores as on Tuesday, on which day 2,41,325 doses were administered. (PTI file photo)

No Covid vaccination till Sunday in Telangana

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

TRS Vijaya Garjana in Warangal on October 25

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo:PTI)

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka BJP fields Shivaraj Sajjanar, Ramesh Bhusanur from Hanagal, Sindagi bypoll

The bypolls to the two segments are scheduled for October 30. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->