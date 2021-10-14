Nation Politics 13 Oct 2021 Huzurabad bypoll: TR ...
Nation, Politics

Huzurabad bypoll: TRS, BJP bid to dissuade independents fail; 30 in fray

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2021, 3:33 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 7:34 am IST
The TRS had lost to the BJP in Dubbak bypoll in November 2020 by a slender margin of 1,431 votes
Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajendar greeting people during the poll campaign in Huzurabad. (DC)
 Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajendar greeting people during the poll campaign in Huzurabad. (DC)

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR: The efforts of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and other major parties to convince independent candidates to withdraw their nominations from Huzurabad Assembly byelection proved futile.

As many as 30 candidates are remaining in the fray after the deadline to withdraw nominations ended on Wednesday. Barring the TRS, the BJP and the Congress, the rest of the 27 candidates are either independents or those representing registered unrecognised parties.

 

The TRS and the BJP which are engaged in a tug of war to win Huzurabad seat are worried over vote split due to independents and fear they may mar their winning prospects in the event of a 'photo finish' like Dubbak bypoll result. The TRS had lost to the BJP in Dubbak bypoll in November 2020 by a slender margin of 1,431 votes and the party leadership strongly feels that independents played spoilsport by splitting votes.

Of the total 61 candidates who had filed 91 sets of nominations from October 1 to 8, around 23 sets of nominations filed by 19 candidates were rejected and 42 candidates’ nominations got approval during the scrutiny phase which was completed on October 11.

 

Of the 42 candidates whose nominations got approval, 10 candidates are from registered political parties which include the names of three major political parties Gellu Srinivas Yadav of the TRS, Etala Rajendar of the BJP, Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao of the Congress along with others. A total of 32 members were independent candidates which included Etala Jamuna, wife of Rajendar. Jamuna withdrew her nomination.

Despite the TRS and the BJP leaders putting their best efforts to convince independents to withdraw their nominations, only 12 withdrew nominations on the last day, leaving 30 candidates in the fray for the bypoll.

 

In Dubbak bypoll earlier, 23 candidates remained in the fray of whom 20 were independents or those from registered unrecognised parties. Bandaru Nagaraju, an independent candidate who was allotted chapati roller symbol which had a striking resemblance to the TRS car symbol on EVMs and ballot papers, polled a significant 3,570 votes to finish in the fourth place. He was also polled 60 ballot votes.

Since none of the other 19 independent candidates secured votes in this manner and got votes in just hundreds, the TRS believes that Nagaraju has split TRS votes with the identical symbol and helped the BJP win.

 

...
Tags: huzurabad by-election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 14 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu with the staff of Rajbhavan in Arunachal Pradesh. (Wikimedia Commons)

V-P Venkaiah Naidu's Arunachal visit: India rejects China's objections

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

The agency alleged that several terror acts, including the killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, were carried out, unleashing a reign of terror in the Kashmir Valley, thereby challenging the writ of the state. (Representational image: PTI)

NIA searches at 16 locations in J&K, four arrested

The two countries got embroiled in a diplomatic tussle after the UK announced compulsory quarantine for travellers from India despite being fully vaccinated. Representational Image. (AFP)

India withdraws compulsory quarantine for British citizens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

CM KCR extends Delhi tour

Telangana Chief Minister KCR with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Udyog Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo:DC/ D. Kamraj)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->