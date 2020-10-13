The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 13 Oct 2020 China must withdraw ...
Nation, Politics

China must withdraw troops at friction points, insists India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Top India, China generals confer 7th time on LAC. Statement expected today. Chinese diplomats attend for the first time
Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo
 Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China standoff in Leh. — PTI photo

India and China on Monday held the seventh round of their corps commander-level talks to ease tensions in eastern Ladakh where both armies are involved in a tense five-month-long military standoff. The meeting started at around 12 noon at Chushul, on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control and went on till late in the night for more than 10 hours at least.

India has again insisted that China withdraw its troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh and restore the status quo ante of April 2020 in Pangong Tso and Gogra Post-Hot Springs. The Chinese Army has also been preventing Indian patrols in the Depsang sector.  India has made it clear that since it was China which had first transgressed, the People’s Liberation Army has to make the first move towards disengagement.

 

There was no official word yet on the corps commanders’ meeting. An official statement may be released on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Indian and Chinese armies had issued a joint press release after the sixth round of the corps commanders’ meeting. This was the first corps commanders’ meeting after China said that it has “not recognised” the Union territory of Ladakh.

The meetings with the Chinese military tend to be lengthy as discussions usually need to be translated.

This was the last meeting under Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh as commander of 14 Corps. He is all set to take charge as the commandant of the Indian Military Academy, Dehra Dun, later this month after completing his one-year tenure.
Lt. Gen. P.G.K. Menon, who will be the new 14 Corps chief, also took part in Monday’s meeting. The representative from the external affairs ministry, joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, too attended the corps commanders’ meeting for the second time. There were reports that some Chinese foreign ministry officials also attended the meeting for the first time.

 

In the last corps commanders’ meeting, both sides had agreed to stop sending more troops to the front line, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any action that may further complicate the situation.

Since the sixth corps commanders’ meeting, some type of uneasy peace has been maintained at the LAC in Ladakh, which had seen a number of firing incidents for the first time in over four decades. However, tension remains high in the area, with both sides having deployed troops, tanks, artillery, missiles and fighter aircraft at advanced bases. The Army and the Indian Air Force are still on high alert.    

 

Both sides are prepared to keep their armies at these high altitude bases in the mountains during winter, when temperatures dip way below zero degrees and bone-chilling winds make survival extremely difficult.

...
Tags: corps commanders meeting, india-china border standoff, eastern ladakh lac
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

BJP National President JP Nadda greets Tamil film actress and former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar, who joined BJP party in New Delhi.— PTI

Khushbu exit: No loss for Congress, no gain for BJP

A person takes a view of the beach on a rainy day. — AP representational pic

Heavy rains, thunderstorm warning for Kerala

A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, at a city market in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

COVID19 debacle costs Ramulu health portfolio, BSY faces rebellion

Bangladeshi merchant vessel M.V.MAA , 80mtrs of length has lost both her anchors and drifted aground on the beach due to cyclonic depression at the Bay of Bengal, near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. — Murali Krishna photo

Deep depression crosses Kakinada coast in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs KKR Match 24, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 2 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS KKR Match 24, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs DEL Match 23, Delhi Capitals win by 46 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS DC Match 23, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India-China 7th Corps Commander meet today

Both sides are prepared to keep their armies at these high altitude mountains during winters when temperatures dip below zero degrees

Monsoon session ends, Opposition protests over farm bills continue

Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

After Opposition boycott, Rajya Sabha passes 7 major bills in under four hours

Today's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

Quad meet slams China on coronavirus, graft, coercion

EAM S. Jaishankar with US secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a meeting in Tokyo. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham