Nation Politics 13 Oct 2019 Was it a drama? TN C ...
Nation, Politics

Was it a drama? TN Cong slams PM for plogging on beach at Mamallapuram

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
On Saturday Modi was seen picking up plastic litter, water bottles and other waste from a beach during his morning walk.
On Sunday, TNCC President K S Alagiri welcomed the two leaders meeting at Mamallapuram and visiting UNESCO heritage sites, saying it reflected Tamil Nadu's pride. (Photo: File)
 On Sunday, TNCC President K S Alagiri welcomed the two leaders meeting at Mamallapuram and visiting UNESCO heritage sites, saying it reflected Tamil Nadu's pride. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi plogging on the beach at Mamallapuram on Saturday, wondering if it was a 'drama' since the entire area had been cleaned up earlier ahead of his visit here.

On Sunday, TNCC President K S Alagiri welcomed the two leaders meeting at Mamallapuram and visiting UNESCO heritage sites, saying it reflected Tamil Nadu's pride.

 

Referring to the three-minute video by Modi, Alagiri said the Prime Minister showed his keenness in the Swachch Bharat initiative by doing so.

However, he pointed out that since Modi's visit was planned in advance, all sanitation work had been diligently carried out at the hotel zone where he stayed, even as the beach had been cleaned by conservancy staff using machines.

"After (all) this, there is no chance of the area getting littered. Then how did suddenly waste emerge during his (morning) walk? If there indeed had been litter, doesn't it show the state government's apathy," Alagiri said in a statement.

"Was litter thrown there to stage a drama by Prime Minister Modi of picking the waste?" he asked.

During his speech on Independence Day this year, Modi had announced a campaign to make the country free of single-use plastic.

Modi had visited the coastal town of Mamallapuram, located about 50 km from here, to attend his second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and Saturday.

Plogging means picking up trash such as used plastic bottles while jogging or running.

On Saturday Modi was seen picking up plastic litter, water bottles and other waste from a beach during his morning walk.

He had released a three-minute video on Twitter, where he was seen plogging on and urged the people to ensure that public places were clean and tidy.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a clean India, launched in 2014, has been his pet programme.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: congress, tamil nadu, k s alagiri, narendra modi, swachh bharat abhiyan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Only PM Modi with 56-inch chest showed the courage to abrogate Article 370: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Sakoli, the Prime Minister said the work is being done with a larger vision for farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Government to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
 

Why 'selfie with loo' has become a marriage ritual in MP?

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year. (Representational Image)
 

Jeep offers benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh on Compass this Diwali

Jeep launched its most-affordable product, the Compass, in 2017 and priced it at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Commitment paper': BJP releases Haryana poll manifesto

The BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for the October 21 Haryana assembly polls and said this was a “commitment paper” that represented all sections of society. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi should return as Congress president: Salman Khurshid

Rahul Gandhi should return as the president of the Congress, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Saturday, days after he remarked that the party was not able to introspect its Lok Sabha poll debacle as

Shiv Sena releases manifesto, no mention of Aarey

In the manifesto, the party has promised to set up 1,000 food joints across Maharashtra, where full meal will be made available at Rs 10. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting in Haryana on Monday

The meeting was finalised after consultations with party leaders of the state. (Photo: File)

Women exempted, private CNG cars not from odd-even scheme: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that private CNG cars will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which is to be implemented between November 4 and 15. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham