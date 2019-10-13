Nation Politics 13 Oct 2019 Only PM Modi with 56 ...
Nation, Politics

Only PM Modi with 56-inch chest showed the courage to abrogate Article 370: Amit Shah

ANI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Kolhapur: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that no other Prime Minister except Narendra Modi had the courage to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, who was addressing a poll rally ahead of the State Assembly polls on October 21, said: "No other Prime Minister had the courage to abrogate Article 370. Many governments came. Many Prime Ministers came but no one showed courage. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 56-inch chest who showed the courage to abrogate Article 370."

 

Taking on the Congress party, Shah said: "It was the Congress party that gave Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir, which kept it separated from the rest of India for 70 years. Due to which youths of Kashmir took to arms, picked up AK-47 and AK-56. Forty thousand people died due to terrorism."

Calling upon the people to "take to task" the Congress-NCP leaders during their campaign, Shah asked the gathering to question them asking them about their stance on the abrogation of Article 370.

"This is the first election to be held after the abrogation of Article 370. When the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders come here for the campaign, do ask them about their stand on the Article 370," said Shah.

The BJP is contesting 164 seats while the Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties are contesting the assembly polls on the BJP's lotus symbol.

