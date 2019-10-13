Nation Politics 13 Oct 2019 'Commitment pap ...
'Commitment paper': BJP releases Haryana poll manifesto

PTI
Published Oct 13, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
The focus will also be on comprehensive healthcare, said Nadda, adding that 2,000 health and wellness centre will be set up.
The BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for the October 21 Haryana assembly polls and said this was a “commitment paper” that represented all sections of society. (Photo: File)
Chandigarh: The BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for the October 21 Haryana assembly polls and said this was a “commitment paper” that represented all sections of society.

The BJP, which described its poll manifesto as a 'Sankalp Patra', promised to give collateral free loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to people belonging to the scheduled caste community, if voted to power again. It also pledged to give interest free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers. “It is a commitment paper and it is a serious and studied document. A lot of effort has gone into its preparation. This is a pragmatic and practical paper,” BJP national working president J P Nadda said while addressing the media here.

 

“This commitment paper represents all sections of the society. Its focus is on addressing a person sitting on the last pedestal,” he said. The party also promised to provide skill training with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to 25 lakh youths. There will be old age pension of Rs 3,000, Haryana will be made tuberculosis free and farmers' income will be doubled by 2022, as per the manifesto.

The focus will also be on comprehensive healthcare, said Nadda, adding that 2,000 health and wellness centre will be set up. He said 1,000 'khel' (sports) nurseries will also be set up in the state, if the party is voted to power again.

 

Kerala government has decided to bear the training cost of 20-year-old Adam Harry to help him become the country's first transgender airline pilot. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala govt to fund training of Adam Hary to become India's first transgender pilot

Rahul Gandhi should return as the president of the Congress, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Saturday, days after he remarked that the party was not able to introspect its Lok Sabha poll debacle as

Rahul Gandhi should return as Congress president: Salman Khurshid

A man has been for arrested for allegedly snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

1 arrested for snatching purse of PM Modi's niece, stolen items recovered

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mahrashtra elections: Modi, Rahul to rally on Oct 13



